The Terror: Infamy on BBC Two: What’s it about, is it a sequel and how many episodes is it?

The Terror: Infamy is a new Friday night drama series on BBC Two, which might well have you reaching for a glass of something strong to steady your nerves.

Although, to be honest, that’s a regular Friday night occurrence where we’re from.

It has a brilliant cast of well-known and less familiar actors, and is every bit as creepy as the first series which aired last year.

Here’s everything you need to know!

The cast of The Terror: Infamy includes Star Trak legend George Takei (Credit: BBC Two)

What is The Terror: Infamy on BBC Two about?

The Terror: Infamy takes place in a Japanese internment camp during World War II.

The drama follows Chester Nakayama, the son of Japanese-born immigrants living in a fishing community outside Los Angeles.

But their lives are turned upside down when America turns against the Japanese, and locks them in internment camps.

Chester joins the US army, but a series of strange events leave Chester caught between his Japanese American community and his all-American personal life.

The Terror: Infamy centres on a series of bizarre deaths that haunt a Japanese-American community.

It follows a young man’s journey to understand and combat the evil spirit responsible.

It’s creepy and spooky, starting with a woman in a white kimono taking her own life.

Is an old shapeshifting spirit on the loose?

Turn the lights off, grab something to squeeze – partner, cushion, stress ball – and enjoy!

Is it a sequel to The Terror series one?

Yes, The Terror: Infamy is the second series of the scary thriller.

However, series two tells a brand new story with a completely new cast.

The Terror and Infamy originally aired on AMC in the US in 2018 and 2019 respectively.

The first of the anthology series portrayed the Victorian Arctic endeavour of Captain John Franklin, coupled with a sinister spirit.

George Takei as Yamato-san in The Terror: Infamy (Credit: BBC Two)

How many episodes is The Terror: Infamy?

The Terror: Infamy on BBC Two is 10 episodes.

Each episode is one hour long.

All episodes will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer as a boxset from Friday (May 06 2022).

Is The Terror based on a true story?

The first series of The Terror was based on a true story.

The Arctic thriller told the story of the 1845 British naval expedition to the Northwest Passage.

The 10-part drama combined the true story of Sir John Franklin’s disastrous expedition with Dan Simmons’ novel The Terror.

The dramatisation brought to life the last days of the two famous ships – HMS Terror and HMS Erebus – and its doomed crews.

Real life reports suggested that the men resorted to cannibalism as their only means to survive.

Of course, no one really knows what happened on the two boats once they disappeared.

However, The Terror: Infamy is NOT based on a true story.

Although, the use of internment camps by the American government did happen.

The Terror: Infamy promises to chill your bones (Credit: BBC Two)

How can I watch The Terror series one?

Sadly, the first series of The Terror is currently not available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

Amazon Prime subscribers can watch it on Shudder.

Or you can buy it as a download.

Who is in the cast of The Terror: Infamy on BBC Two?

Star Trek legend George Takei appears as Yamato-san in the 10-parter The Terror: Infamy.

Of course, actor George – who is still going strong at 85 – played Mr Sulu in the sci-fi series and films.

George has been acting since 1955, and even took part in series eight of I’m A Celebrity…

He came third, losing to runner-up Martina Navratilova and winner Joe Swash.

Meanwhile, US-born Derek Mio plays Chester, a son of Japanese born immigrants who joins the US army.

Actor Derek, 39, is perhaps best known for portraying the recurring character Wade Matthews on the ABC Family series Greek.

Thirty-three year old Kiki Sukezane plays Yuko.

She’s appeared in TV series Heroes Reborn, and Westworld.

Too Old to Die Young actress Cristina Rodlo, 31, stars as Luz Ojeda.

Shingo Usami portrays Henry, and was recently seen portraying Akira Hashimoto in the TV series Invasion.

Also, Naoko Mori stars as Asako, and you’ll recognise her from roles in Big Hero 6: The Series, Absolutely Fabulous, and Torchwood.

Miki Ishikawa plays Amy Yoshida.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier fans will recognise her as Leah.

Derek Mio as Chester Nakayama in The Terror: Infamy (Credit: BBC Two)

The Terror: Infamy location – where was it filmed?

The Terror: Infamy is set in 1941 California, specifically the artificially created Terminal Island in Los Angeles County.

The AMC drama take place against the backdrop of the Second World War.

American-Japanese citizens were forced into internment camps following the Pearl Harbor attack.

Before World War II, first and second-generation Japanese Americans called Terminal Island their home.

However, the whole community of Terminal Island was evacuated from their homes and into camps.

The Terror season two began production in Vancouver, Canada, in January 2019.

Will there be a third series of The Terror?

TV bigwigs have been in talks about a possible third series.

However, the horror has not yet been renewed for a third chapter.

Deadline reported that AMC is developing a number of ideas that could be the basis for a third season of the drama.

Watch this space for updates.

The Terror: Infamy starts on Friday May 06 2022 at 9pm on BBC Two.

