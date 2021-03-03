The Terror promises to be the next gripping series to fill a pub-free evening during lockdown – and it has a cast to die for (and they will).

The supernatural, semi-historical, horror anthology series is inspired by a real life tragedy.

So who stars in the atmospheric and creepy 10-part series?

Here’s everything you need to know!

The Terror stars Tobias Menzies and Ciarán Hinds (Credit: AMC Film Holdings/BBC)

The Terror cast: Ciarán Hinds as John Franklin

Ciarán Hinds portrays John Franklin in The Terror, but some viewers will know him better as Mance Rayder in Game of Thrones.

The Belfast-born actor, 68, is also famous for his role as Aberforth Dumbledore in the 2011 film Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2.

Ciarán often plays villainous roles in feature films such as The Sum of All Fears, Road to Perdition, Munich and There Will Be Blood.

He’s also appeared in Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, Justice League, First Man and is the voice of Pabbie in Frozen!

His TV roles include Gaius Julius Caesar in the series Rome, DCI James Langton in Above Suspicion and Michael Maguire in Shetland.

Ciarán lives in Paris with Vietnamese-born actress and designer, Hélène Patarot, with whom he has a daughter called Aoife Hinds.

Aoife is also an actress, and has appeared in Derry Girls and Normal People.

Ciarán Hinds as Sir John Franklin in The Terror (Credit: AMC Film Holdings LLC/BBC)

The Terror cast: Tobias Menzies is James Fitzjames

Tobias Menzies is an English stage, television and film actor perhaps best known for his role in Outlander.

He plays Frank and Jonathan “Black Jack” Randall in the STARZ’s series, for which he received a Golden Globe Award nomination.

Tobias, 46, also starred as Brutus in HBO’s Rome, and Edmure Tully in Game of Thrones – coincidentally sharing screen time with his The Terror co-star Ciarán Hinds.

In the 2006 James Bond blockbuster Casino Royale, Tobias played M’s sidekick Villiers.

The London-born actor plays Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, in the third and fourth seasons of Netflix’s series The Crown.

James Fitzjames played by Tobias Menzies in The Terror (Credit: AMC Film Holdings LLC /BBC)

Jared Harris plays Francis Crozier

Actor Jared Harris might look familiar for all sorts of reasons – perhaps because he looks exactly like his famous dad Richard Harris.

Equally as talented, London-born Jared portrayed Lane Pryce in the TV series Mad Men.

He’s played King George VI in the historical series The Crown, and Valery Legasov in the HBO mini-series Chernobyl for which he won the BAFTA for Best Actor.

Jared, 59, was previously married to Silent Witness actress Emilia Fox, but they divorced in 2010.

He is now wed to lighting designer and TV host Allegra Riggio.

Jared Harris stars in The Terror (Credit: AMC Film Holdings LLC /BBC)

Ian Hart portrays Thomas Blanky

Liverpudlian Ian Hart, 56, plays Thomas Blanky in The Terror.

He’s probably best known as Professor Quirrell in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone in the 2001 film.

Ian came to fame playing John Lennon in the low-budget independent film The Hours and Times, and went on to portray John Lennon twice more: in 1994’s Backbeat and in 2013’s Snodgrass.

He played Sir Arthur Conan Doyle in the film Finding Neverland in 2004, having already played Dr Watson in a BBC One television film of The Hound of the Baskervilles.

Most recently he played Michael Ryan in Tin Star.

There is an actor called Ian Hart underneath all the warm layers (Credit: AMC Film Holdings LLC /BBC)

Paul Ready is Henry Goodsir

Motherland fans will recognise Paul Ready as the stupidly lovable Kevin.

The Birmingham-born actor played the role of Rob MacDonald in the BBC television series Bodyguard.

As well as countless stage roles, Paul Ready received notability in 2013 for his role in the television show Utopia.

He is married to actress and writer Michelle Terry and they have one daughter together.

Paul Ready portrays Henry Goodsir in The Terror (Credit: AMC Film Holdings LLC/BBC)

Matthew McNulty is Lt. Edward Little

Matthew, 38, has recently been in several popular TV dramas – including Deadwater Fell on C4 opposite David Tennant.

He also starred as Adam Lang in Doctor Who, Nick in The Bay, and Dave in Cleaning Up.

Before that, Matthew played Lucien Grimaud in The Musketeers, Seth in Misfits and Stuart Bradley in The Syndicate.

In real life, he’s married to Katie McNulty and they have three kids.

Matthew McNulty as Lieutenant Edward Little in The Terror (Credit: AMC Film Holdings LLC/BBC)

The Terror cast: John Lynch is John Bridgens

John Lynch has been acting for more than three decades and is from a family of famous faces!

His little sis Susan is currently starring in Unforgotten on ITV1 as suspect Liz Baildon.

Born in Northern Ireland, John has starred in the 1995 film Angel Baby, In the Name of the Father in 1993 and Sliding Doors in 1998.

He has also written two novels, Torn Water and Falling Out of Heaven.

John, 59, most recently starred as Johan Nickel in Tin Star, Jim Burns in The Fall and Alan Lane in The Jury.

The Terror: What’s it about?

Like Traces before it, The Terror is a cult drama which the BBC is bringing to a larger audience.

The supernatural chiller from 2018 was first shown on AMC.

It follows the true story of an ill-fated Arctic expedition, and has Ridley Scott behind it as executive-producer.

In the first episode, the crew of a 19th century Royal Naval expedition are sent on a dangerous mission to find the Arctic’s treacherous Northwest Passage.

In episode two, the crew mates have spent a long winter trapped in the ice.

One of the teams accidentally shoots an Inuit man after mistaking him for a polar bear.

But, as they race to his aid, they make a terrifying discovery.

The Terror stars with a double bill on Wednesday March 03 2021 at 9pm and 9.45pm on BBC Two.

