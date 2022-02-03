The Teacher viewers’ obsession with Pauline is out of control after episode 3

The Teacher episode 3 (Wednesday February 2) finally revealed who’s been setting Jenna up – Pauline’s fella, Brian!

And this development is blowing viewers’ minds. Pauline is supposed to be Jenna’s best friend. Is she in on it, too? Is she clueless about Brian’s bad behaviour?

Fans of the Channel 5 hit can’t agree…

Pauline in The Teacher (Credit: Channel 5)

What happened in episode 3 of The Teacher?

After Jenna realised at the end of episode 2 that she hadn’t slept with pupil Kyle, she was on a mission to find out what really happened that night.

First she discovered that her colleague/lover Jack had actually picked her up from the club – and then learned that the offensive emails she’d been sent were from pupil Izzy, Kyle’s girlfriend.

When she received offensive images on an old school brochure from her former workplace Hillsden, she spotted a suspicious-looking man.

Later in the episode, Kyle visited the man he’d been working with to set Jenna up – and he was then revealed to be Brian, Pauline’s partner. The same man in the brochure!

Whose side is Pauline on in The Teacher?

Some viewers think that Brian is actually Kyle’s father and is in some way connected to Jenna’s dad too. And that the only reason he got involved with Pauline was to get close enough for revenge.

My Theory is that man in Pauline’s house is Kyle’s father & he hates Jenna from their younger days and probably has something to do with her father too. He probably got involved with Pauline just to get close for his revenge.🤷🏽‍♀️#TheTeacher — Momo!! (@mobrees) February 3, 2022

I think that #AngryArnold aka Pauline's #BoyfriendBrian got Mary pregnant at Hilsden. But that no-one knows that he's Kyle's Dad. She probably kept the baby and kept the paternity quiet. So #AngryArnold is now gunning for Jenna. Ooh 'eck! #TheTeacher pic.twitter.com/IJjRH6Gi5z — Carole ☘️ (@mrscarter22) February 2, 2022

Others think that Pauline is fully aware of who her new boyfriend is and is actively helping him exact revenge on Jenna after she caused him to lose his job.

My #theteacher theory –

– Pauline is behind all this

– Her partner is Kyle’s father

– Jenna somehow was responsible for him losing his job

– Pauline is doing this for revenge — Sharon Forbes (@BlondeMzungu) February 2, 2022

How about this #TheTeacher Kyles Mum was abused & got pregnant as a schoolgirl by the teacher whose photo was in the Hillsden magazine on the Geography field trip, who now lives with Pauline. Jenna taught at Hillsden in 2005 & exposed the teacher for kiddiefiddling. — RoseofLancs (@Rose_of_Lancs) February 2, 2022

Others just can’t seem to decide!

I very much doubt Pauline is involved. I'm guessing whoever this man is is only seeing Pauline to get more information about Jenna ?? Or maybe she is involved 🤷🏻‍♂️

Hope not though because I love Pauline 😂#TheTeacher #channel5 #pauline #sheridansmith pic.twitter.com/TQlrPMOgkW — Liam Hamer (@LiamHamer5) February 2, 2022

Pauline in The Teacher is definitely acting strangely!

Yet more viewers have found Pauline something of a distraction… is she behaving oddly because she’s scared of Brian or is the role just badly acted?!

Why is Pauline weirdly subservient when she’s with Brian? #TheTeacher — Mrs Sardines 🥰 bon coeuriste 🥰 (@MrsSardines) February 3, 2022

Pauline seems terrified of him #TheTeacher — Debbie Blackman (@DebbieBlackma14) February 2, 2022

I knew it’d come back to Pauline. Why she acting like a stepford wife though?! #Theteacher — Nwando (@EbonyWan) February 2, 2022

The Teacher concludes tonight (Thursday, Feb 3) at 9pm on Channel 5