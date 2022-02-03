The Teacher viewers are all saying the same thing after THAT stunning twist in episode 3

The Teacher continued with episode 3 last night on Channel 5 (Wednesday February 2) and delivered a killer twist.

Sheridan Smith’s crime drama has really captured the imagination, and last night fans found out whether Jenna was guilty or innocent of sleeping with Kyle.

But as the truth emerged, fans were all asking the same question – why introduce a new character now?

Jenna found out the truth last night (Credit: Channel 5)

The Teacher episode 3: Who was the mystery man?

In last night’s episode, we found out that schoolteacher Kyle did indeed set Jenna up.

But it wasn’t just Kyle here… another mystery man was revealed at the end of the episode to be the brains behind the operation.

It was Brian, Pauline’s husband.

A shock to be sure because fans had not seen him before in the show, and it looked as though he had properly groomed Kyle into framing Jenna.

But why? We’ll soon find out.

In the meantime, viewers were unsure of Brian and his late entrance.

Introducing a new character into the series this late on who is the mastermind behind setting Jenna up is very lazy writing #TheTeacher — Craxg (@craigwakka) February 2, 2022

I always worry when we get introduced to a new character late in the day, I hope tomorrows episode isn’t a load of tosh that doesn’t make sense! #TheTeacher — Jo (@Josneat) February 2, 2022

Wait a minute you can’t just throw a new character in the mix. How are we supposed to work out who’s done it when you’re hiding people ?🤣 #TheTeacher — Natalie Michelle (@NatalieBeighton) February 2, 2022

Introducing a new character this late in the day is just not cricket. #TheTeacher — Erasmo Recchioni (@Erasmo2058) February 2, 2022

How did viewers react to the introduction of Brian?

When Brian’s role was revealed in the show – and he was revealed, full stop – fans took to Twitter.

And they weren’t best pleased.

Brian was revealed last night (Credit: Channel 5)

“Just not cricket”

And the comments kept on coming.

We’ll soon find out about Brian, and why he set up Jenna.

The Teacher concludes tonight (Thursday February 3) at 9pm on Channel 5