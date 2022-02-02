The Teacher viewers all have the same theory about the Sheridan Smith drama following the second episode last night (Tuesday, February 1).

The four-part drama is set to conclude tomorrow night (Thursday, February 3), but many viewers are convinced that they’ve already worked the mystery out!

What happened on Sheridan Smith’s drama, The Teacher, last night?

Episode 2 of The Teacher aired last night (Credit: Channel 5)

The second episode of the four-part drama aired on Channel 5 last night, and things are got much worse for Sheridan’s character, Jenna.

To quickly recap episode one – Jenna, a heavy-drinking teacher who’s prone to alcohol-induced blackouts, was accused of sleeping with her 15-year-old pupil on a night out.

Jenna didn’t remember the events of the night the alleged incident took place, leaving her and viewers in the dark as to whether or not it actually even happened.

In last night’s show, in order to avoid trial, Jenna pleaded guilty to having sex with her pupil, Kyle. She was placed on the sex offender’s register for 10 years.

However, after her sentencing, Kyle asked her why she’d believed him and pleaded guilty. Kyle claimed that she wasn’t supposed to.

The episode ended on a shocking cliffhanger, with Jenna now believing she was tricked into pleading guilty to something that may not have even happened in the first place.

What did viewers say?

The moment Jenna realised Kyle might have been lying (Credit: Channel 5)

Many viewers have believed Jenna from the off and were convinced that not everything was as it seems.

After last night’s twist, some viewers believe that they’ve figured out what really happened – that Jenna has been set up!

“Really good performance from the cast tonight. I knew she’d been set up. Now just trying to work out who is involved,” one viewer tweeted.

“Intense and anxious viewing on new @channel5_tv drama #TheTeacher with @Sheridansmith1. I called it right from the start, she was set up,” another said.

“I think she’s being set up, but the twist will be after being found not guilty she will remember that she did have sex with him in the toilet,” a third theorised.

“I’m not convinced she’s done anything. I think she’s either being set up or he forced her to do things,” another said.

What else has been said about Sheridan Smith’s new drama, The Teacher?

Episode 2 ended on a big cliffhanger! (Credit: Channel 5)

Not all viewers were as sympathetic to Jenna’s plight though. Some argued that the truth had been staring her in the face for ages and that she’d been too slow to catch up.

“It’s taken up to now for her to realise she was set up. Come on,” one viewer groaned.

“Has the penny dropped now finally you have been set up!” another tweeted.

“A teacher wouldn’t be thick enough to believe a 15 year old would they? She’s been set up,” a third said.

“Ok I get it that her father is a git, her mum died and she has probably been set up, but Jenna is annoyingly stupid. Ridiculous decisions made. Enjoying this though, but too much slow-mo,” another said.

But what will happen next for Jenna? Has she really been set up? And why is Kyle accusing her of having sex with him if it might not even be true?

The answers to all those questions will hopefully come in tonight and tomorrow’s episodes!

The Teacher continues on Channel 5 and My5 tonight (Wednesday, February 2) at 9pm.

