The Teacher on C5: Who plays Kyle in drama? How old is actor Samuel Bottomley?

Samuel Bottomley stars opposite Sheridan Smith in The Teacher – and it’s arguably his most significant role to date.

But who does he play in the Channel 5 four-parter, and how old is he?

Cilla actress Sheridan portrays a teacher who is accused of having sex with her pupil Kyle, played by Samuel.

Here’s everything you need to know about Samuel Bottomley, and his role in The Teacher.

Sheridan Smith and Samuel Bottomley star as Jenna and Kyle in The Teacher (Credit: Channel 5)

Who plays Kyle in The Teacher on C5?

Samuel Bottomley portrays 15-year-old Kyle in the new Channel 5 drama The Teacher.

Viewers see Jenna and schoolboy Kyle dancing sweatily in Lazarus nightclub as she celebrates her promotion to Head of English.

Quite what happened on that night has enormous consequences that haunt both of them over the four-part drama.

She is accused of having sex with her student – which leads to her being sacked, arrested and disgraced.

But did she do it?

What has Samuel Bottomley – who plays Kyle in The Teacher – been in before?

Actor Samuel has been on our TV screens since he was nine, when he starred in the award-winning film Tyrannosaur opposite Olivia Colman.

He went on to play a young Thomas Cromwell in Wolf Hall, Brandon Kelleher in Rocket’s Island, and George Quaintain in Jericho.

More recently, he starred as Ralph Roberts in Ladhood, Dean Paxton in Everybody’s Talking about Jamie, and Jordan Wilson in Ackley Bridge.

Viewers were gutted when Samuel’s character Jordan Wilson left Ackley Bridge in emotional scenes.

Jordan left Ackley Bridge High School behind when he accepted a place at art college, which meant moving away.

His next role after playing Kyle in The Teacher is Aaron in the upcoming series The Birth of Daniel F Harris.

Samuel Bottomley (centre) as George Quaintain in Jericho (Credit: CBS)

How old is The Teacher star Samuel Bottomley?

Like Nadeem Islam in The Bay, actor Samuel is quite a bit older than his on-screen alter-ego.

He’s actually 20, not the 15 years his character is supposed to be!

Samuel was born on June 14 2001 in Wibsey, Bradford.

He was a member of the Buttershaw St Paul’s Amateur Operatic Dramatic Society.

In 2014, he joined The Yorkshire School of Acting at the Bradford Playhouse.

Does Samuel Bottomley have Instagram?

Good news for fans of Samuel Bottomley, as the young actor is present on social media.

He has his own Instagram account here, and he’s on Twitter, too.

A quick stalk of his accounts tells us he plays guitar, and occasionally likes to share news of his TV projects.

Samuel Bottomley as Jordan Wilson in Ackley Bridge (Credit: Channel 4)

Is Samuel Bottomley single?

There’s no evidence of The Teacher star Samuel Bottomley having a girlfriend or partner.

The actor is thought to be single at the moment.

Watch this space!

The Teacher episodes start on Monday January 31 2022 at 9pm on C5 and stream on My5.

