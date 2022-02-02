The Teacher episode 3: 9 questions we need answers to in the final

So The Teacher episode 3 confirmed that Jenna had indeed been set up by Kyle – and a mystery man, who was revealed at the end of the episode to be Brian, Pauline’s fella. What a cliff to hang off!

Tomorrow night’s final episode will now explore WHY Brian had it in for Jenna – and hopefully how she exposes him and gets justice.

But there are a lot of other questions we need answers to along the way too…

Is Jack just a crappy cheat or something more sinister? (Credit: Channel 5)

1. Is Jack a wrong un?

Well, he’s not going to win a partner of the year award for carrying on with Jenna while already spoken for, that’s for sure. But is there more to his bad behaviour? Did he really just keep schtum about picking Jenna up from the club to protect himself from his other half finding out?

2. Is Jenna’s ex Sean hiding something?

What’s his actual purpose for being involved in the story? Was he there just as a conduit to remind Jenna of her days at Hillsden to prompt her to delve deeper into the brochure that had been doctored with rude pictures? And perhaps to reveal Jenna’s difficulties in forging healthy relationships? She apologised for being an arsehole during their relationship as Sean dismissed himself as ‘nice’.

3. Why did Jenna bin the condom from the brown envelope?

DNA. DNA. ER, DNA?!!!!

Jenna seemed surprised she’d called Jack to come see her (Credit: C5)

4. Why did Jenna not know she’d been calling Jack late the night of The Incident?

We know she had her mobile the morning after as she received Kyle’s grubby voicemail message. Surely she would have gone through her phone activity in forensic detail – and would have grilled Jack about ringing him?

5. Did Brian groom Kyle into a sexual relationship?

Disturbingly it seems that is exactly what was going on. Brian (played by Ian Puleston-Davies) said he missed him over text. Kyle looked every inch the lovestruck teen as he read the message. And the pair of them looked very intimate when they met down the alley…

6. What does ‘T’ stand for?

T – Kyle’s partner in crime – was revealed at the end of the episode to be Brian. So it’s a safe bet the T stands for tutor?

7. Why doesn’t Jenna own a coat she can actually fasten?

Seriously, from the parka to the leather jacket to the bomber, there’s no squeezing any of ’em shut. It’s cold in Bradford, she’ll end up with something nasty on that chest.

Will Jenna be reunited with her lanyard by the end of episode 4? (Credit: C5)

8. Did Jenna report Brian for inappropriate behaviour?

This appears to be where the story is going… he was in a photo in the Hillsden brochure next to pictures of topless teen boys. Did Jenna pick up on something inappropriate and report it – as her ex Sean said, any whiff of impropriety and she was straight to the Head. So this would be a straightforward eye for an eye? But how is Brian able to work as a tutor? Ahhh, Pauline…

9. Will we find out what happened to Jenna’s mum in episode 4?

It was strange that she wasn’t mentioned tonight after we discovered last night that she died by suicide; it feels as though there is still a lot more to explore – and more to learn about why Roger is such an A-grade tool.

