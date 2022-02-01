The Teacher episode 2: 9 burning questions after that HUGE twist

The Teacher episode 2 crammed a lot of drama in and there is a LOT of stuff to unpack after its shocking events.

Jenna was placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years after deciding to plead guilty to having sex with her pupil Kyle, in order to avoid a trial.

But after Jenna’s sentencing, Kyle asked why she had believed him and pleaded guilty – she wasn’t supposed to…

As The Teacher episode 2 wrapped, it appeared Jenna had confessed to something that actually didn’t happen. And it left us with a whole load of questions… let’s dive right in.

1. Why did Jack not give a statement to Jenna’s solicitor?

Her colleague/friend/lover claims to care about her, so why was he not forthcoming with a positive character statement? As Jenna said, Nina really went to town in hers and the support could have been a big help in her case.

2. How old was that cannabis?!

Jenna (played by Sheridan Smith) looked delighted to have found some resin in her childhood bedroom and wasted no time in skinning up. But how long had it been hiding in her jewellery box? If it had been there years, she’d have got no hit from it. As a self-confessed party animal, surely she’d have known that and not wasted her time rolling and smoking it?

3. Has Jack set her up?

While Jenna seems pretty ‘middle-aged’ when it comes to social media, he was all-too aware of how an instant messaging app and notifications work. Was he behind the soft-porn semi-naked pictures sent from Jenna’s supposed account to Kyle (Samuel Bottomley)?

Read more: The Teacher reviews: What the critics are saying about the Sheridan Smith drama

4. Was Jenna married?

While staying at her dad’s, she glanced rather scornfully at a photograph of her with a man. In episode one, her dad made reference to a man called Sean. Could he be an ex-husband or ex-boyfriend? And did he treat her very badly? It could go some way to explaining why she is permanently in self-destruct mode and is so quick to accept that she could have had sex with a minor.

5. Why did Jenna want to avoid a trial?

She had already been vilified in the press, with her dirty laundry aired for everyone to devour and pick apart. Is there something even more murky lurking in her past that she knows would have come out had a trial gone ahead?

If Kyle made the whole thing up, was someone egging him on? (Credit: Channel 5)

6. Was Kyle bullied into making up the whole thing?

When he appeared at court after Jenna’s sentencing, he appeared genuinely sorry – did someone put him up to lying about them having sex? It appeared there had been a long campaign against Jenna, which suggestive images of her planted on Hot Teacher forums. What if someone else wanted to stitch Jenna up? What about Ryan, Kyle’s tutor? We need to find out more about him in episode 3!

Read more: Why The Teacher was filmed abroad and not in Bradford

7. Why did Jenna’s mum kill herself?

It’s clear that her strained relationship with her dad wasn’t unique – her mum had also suffered. We’ve seen how much he likes to put his daughter down and enjoys her downfall – what kind of manipulation and sadistic games were at play as she was growing up?

What has Roger put Jenna through in her lifetime? (Credit: Channel5)

8. Why has no one tried to help Jenna with her drinking?

She described herself as an alcoholic to her solicitor, Jack (Kelvin Fletcher) is aware how much she is putting away, so-called friend Pauline knows that she suffers blackouts and that alcohol really doesn’t agree with her. Why have none of them not tried to get her to seek help?

9. Will she be able to appeal?

By the end of episode 2, Jenna seemed convinced that Kyle was lying about them sleeping together – and wanted to explore who set up the instant messaging account. Will her solicitor be able to help at this point? She would need to find sufficient evidence to reopen the case.

What are your theories after The Teacher episode 2? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know