The Syndicate star Gaynor Faye apologised after swearing live on This Morning today (Tuesday April 6).

Former Corrie and Emmerdale star Gaynor, 49, let the rude word slip while being interviewed by Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford.

What did The Syndicate star Gaynor Faye say on This Morning?

She joined her The Syndicate co-star Neil Morrissey for a chat about the new series of the BBC One drama.

All was going well until the conversation turned to filming in COVID-secure bubbles in both Leeds and Monaco.

The mum-of-two and former Dancing On Ice champ said: “We could be sociable in our bubbles in Monaco so that was lovely.

“It was when we were filming in Leeds that we couldn’t socialise at all.

“We had to very much stay in our social bubbles, which obviously for me… Frank [Neil’s character] had buggered off to Monaco.”

Realising her gaffe, she put her hands to her mouth in shock and said: “Oh sorry!”

At the other end of the line, Neil was seen chuckling.

What did Gaynor say on Twitter?

After her blunder, one viewer took to Twitter to comment.

She said: “‘Buggered off’?”

“That’s no way to talk young lady,” followed a trio of cry-laugh emojis.

Gaynor responded by leaving her own emoji: a stifled laugh emoji.

She’d like to return to both Corrie AND Emmerdale

Earlier in March, Gaynor revealed that she’d like to return to both Emmerdale and Coronation Street.

Gaynor played Megan Macey in Emmerdale but left to tale on new projects in 2019.

She told the Sunday People: “I really hoped I could have done that and stayed at Emmerdale but it wasn’t possible. And they left the door open for me.”

And, asked she would rule out a return, she said: “Absolutely not – it’s a great job.”

She also revealed that a return to Corrie would be more difficult, because her character Judy Mallett died in 1999.

“I wouldn’t have ruled out going back to Coronation Street but I died!” she said.

