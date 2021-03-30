The Syndicate is about to return with a brand new cast for series four on BBC One.

Kay Mellor’s series will once again examine a group of people who win big on the lottery.

And the 2021 series promises to explore what happens when a jackpot win goes very wrong.

Read on to find out more about the plot and who stars in this upcoming show…

What is series four of The Syndicate about?

These kennel workers reckon they’ve hit the jackpot (Credit: BBC)

The new series focuses on a group of workers at Woodvale Kennels.

This loyal team are devastated when they hear that the owners are planning to sell the kennels to a bigger company.

Fearing for their future livelihoods, they’re over the moon when they believe they’ve hit the lottery jackpot.

But it is soon revealed that all it not quite as it seems, and they have to fight for what they believe is rightfully theirs.

They end up travelling to the glamorous South of France in the hunt of the culprit.

Who is in The Syndicate cast?

The latest series of The Syndicate boasts some major names. We’ve got many former soap stars – including Kym Marsh and Gaynor Faye. Then there’s Men Behaving Badly actor Neil Morrissey and even YouTuber Joe Sugg. Find out who they are playing and who else stars below…

Actor Neil Morrissey leads The Syndicate cast (Credit: BBC)

Neil Morrissey as Frank

Line of Duty and Unforgotten actor Neil Morrissey, 58, stars as Frank. He’s a gambler and works the newsagent from where the winning ticket is claimed. When the ticket goes missing, the kennel workers suspect Frank has something to do with it.

Liberty Hobbs as Gemma

Grey’s Anatomy and Criminal Minds actress Liberty, 24, plays Gemma. She’s a part-timer at the kennels and is also a carer for her Nanna. She hopes to use the lottery winnings as revenge for a family tragedy.

Taj Atwal as Roxy

Line of Duty and In The Club actress Taj Atwal, 33, stars as Roxy. She is a kennel worker and girlfriend to Sam. She’s stunned to find out she’s pregnant after she believed she could never have children.

This is Joe Sugg’s first major acting role (Credit: BBC)

Joe Sugg as Sam

Former Strictly contestant and YouTube star Joe Sugg, 29, plays unemployed musician Sam. He is the boyfriend of kennel worker Roxy and he dreams of making it big as a famous rock star.

Emily Head as Colette

The Inbetweeners and Emmerdale actress, Emily, plays Colette, another kennel worker.

Kieran Urquhart as Jake

Kieran, plays Jake, yet another kennel worker. He’s in and out of court battling for custody of his daughter. He thinks the winnings could help turn both of their lives around. The actor’s past roles include appearances in Vera and Humans.

Gaynor returns to the small screen as Cheryl (Credit: BBC)

Gaynor Faye as Cheryl

Soap star Gaynor, 49, plays newsagent owner Cheryl who is engaged to Frank. You may recognise Gaynor from roles in Coronation Street, Emmerdale and Fat Friends.

Katie McGlynn as Georgina

Former Coronation Street actress Katie McGlynn plays Georgina in The Syndicate. This is her first major role since leaving the cobbles. And her character is shown battling for custody of her daughter with her ex Jake.

Katherine Rose Morley as Keeley

Thirteen and The Mill actress Rose Morley, 31, plays Keeley. She’s an online gambling addict and thinks she has finally scored big when she discovers her syndicate group has a winning ticket.

Kym stars as Keeley’s mum Donna (Credit: BBC)

Kym Marsh as Donna

Former Corrie star and Hear’Say singer Kym Marsh, 44, plays Donna. She’s Keeley’s mum and the pair are said to have a bit of a love and hate mother-daughter relationship.

When is the new series of The Syndicate on?

The Syndicate series four stars on Tuesday March 30 at 9pm on BBC One.

The episode will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer shortly after it first airs.

