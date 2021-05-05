The Syndicate on BBC finished with a flourish last night (Tuesday May 4), and viewers praised the series finale as “better than Line of Duty”.

Fans also begged creator Kay Mellor for more seasons in the future.

There was a happy ending for Keeley and Jake (Credit: BBC)

What happened on The Syndicate on BBC One last night?

Series four of The Syndicate told the story of Keeley and a group of friends working at a local dog kennels who win big on the National Lottery.

However, once they went to collect their winnings they found that someone else had claimed the prize.

They set off on a hunt – which took them to glamorous Monaco and back – trying to track the cash down.

The pals also tried to track down Frank, the shopkeeper who first sold them the ticket.

In the final episode, Gemma’s grandmother killed her father – who had just been released from prison after murdering her mum.

Frank ended up in jail in France, while Keeley addressed her gambling issues.

And there was a happy ending: Jake proposed to Keeley right at the end and the pals celebrated their Lottery win.

And Keeley sent Frank a message – she would look after his dog, Duke, until he got back to the UK.

How did viewers react?

After the credits rolled, viewers took to Twitter to express their delight at what they saw as the perfect ending.

In fact, they compared it to how Line of Duty controversially ended its own blockbuster series on Sunday night and concluded that there was only one winner.

One wrote: “Omg this ending is far better than line of duty #TheSyndicate, wasn’t expecting that.”

Another said: “Finally a decent ending @BBCTheSyndicate #thesyndicate shows #LineOfDuty how it should be done !!!”

A third commented: “#TheSyndicate was class this season.

“Showed Line of Duty how to end a season.”

Taj in The Syndicate (Credit: BBC)

The fans want more!

Fans also begged the BBC and Kay Mellor for more series.

One said on Twitter: “What a brilliant series. Didn’t want it to end!!! Please let there be more !!!

Another wrote: “#TheSyndicate that was the best series by far. I hope there’s more to come and I hope that @BBCOne utilise these amazing actors in other things.”

“#TheSyndicate made my Tuesday nights for the last 6 weeks.”

Finally, a third pleaded: “What a triumph!

“I’ve really loved this series – a tonic against all the crime dramas. All about real characters in the most extraordinary situation. A great cast and a brilliant ending. Hope it’s not too long before more!”