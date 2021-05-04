Neil Morrissey The Syndicate
TV

Neil Morrissey character Nigel Morton from Line of Duty ‘should have been H’

Many fans were rooting for this outcome!

By Paul Hirons
| Updated:

The Syndicate cast says goodbye this week when the fourth series comes to an end. But one of them – Neil Morrissey – is being talked about in relation to another show.

Neil, 58, appeared in the first three series of BBC One crime drama Line of Duty.

And now fans of that show think that the star should have been the mysterious ‘H’.

Neil Morrissey as Nigel Morton in Line of Duty
Neil as Nigel Morton in Line of Duty (Credit: BBC)

Who did The Syndicate cast member Neil Morrissey play in Line of Duty?

Neil played copper Nigel Morton in the first three series and, because of his associations with bent Matthew ‘Dot’ Cottan, was always suspected of being a wrong ‘un.

However, series three saw him incriminate Cottan in return for immunity from the CPS. He was last seen retired, gardening at home.

Read more: Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio breaks silence over fans’ criticism of finale

With series six now in the books, and many fans unhappy at the true identity of the final ‘H’ or ‘The Fourth Man’, fans pleaded for Neil to make a return.

Morton being unmasked as ‘H’ would have been a surprise, to say the least.

But, according to some, anything would have been better than DS Ian Buckells.

How did viewers plead for his return?

Viewers took to Twitter to please for Neil to be the real ‘H’.

One wrote: “I waited ten years, only for Buckells to be revealed as H??

Surely it should’ve been Neil Morrissey!!

“Surely it should’ve been Neil Morrissey!!”

Another wrote: “I soooo want ‘H’ to be Neil Morrissey’s character Nigel Morton.”

A third joked: “Neil Morrissey was ‘H’… I don’t care what the writers of Line of Duty say.”

Neil Morrissey The Syndicate
Neil teased an LoD return (Credit: ITV)

What did Neil say about Line of Duty?

Despite the pleas and the theories from fans, Neil himself has never shied away from stating he’d like to return to the hit crime series.

Promoting The Syndicate, he appeared on This Morning and begged LoD showrunner Jed Mercurio for a return to the show.

Read more: Line of Duty series six: Neil Morrissey wants to return as Nigel Morton

He said: “I keep telling Jed Mercurio, I’m very much alive. I just say, ‘Just bring me back and shoot me in the face’. That’s what he does to all the stars, doesn’t he?

“Wipe me out! Then that’s closure, isn’t it?”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Channel 4 viewers delighted as Rachel Riley brings baby Maven on Countdown
Countdown presenters Rachel Riley and Carol Vorderman pay tribute following death of show legend
Line of Duty Ian Buckells
Line of Duty: The one question about the Buckells reveal that’s still bugging us
This Morning guest
This Morning: Madeleine McCann expert stuns viewers as she gives update 14 years on
Coronation Street SPOILERS: Kelly arrested after Seb and Nina’s attack
Katie Price GMB
GMB: Katie Price defended by viewers over engagement as Adil Ray pokes fun
Julie Hesmondhalgh in The Pact
The Pact with Julie Hesmondhalgh releases first-look images from the BBC crime drama