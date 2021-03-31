The Syndicate viewers praised Joe Sugg as he made his acting debut on the BBC show.

The Strictly Come Dancing star appeared in the fourth series, which focuses on staff at Woodvale Kennels who have been part of a lottery syndicate for years.

However, they’re concerned about their jobs as the owners are planning to sell the kennels to a bigger company.

Joe appeared in The Syndicate last night (Credit: BBC)

What happened on The Syndicate on BBC?

Tuesday night’s episode (March 30) saw Joe play musician Sam, whose girlfriend Roxy (Taj Atwal) finds out she’s pregnant.

Roxy had planned to move into a flat with Sam, but wasn’t happy when he didn’t turn up for a viewing.

She then questioned their future together.

However, Roxy became even more unsure of their future when she believed she and her co-workers may have won £27 million in the lottery.

Viewers praised Joe’s performance (Credit: BBC)

What did BBC viewers say?

Viewers loved seeing Joe in the drama and shared their thoughts on Twitter.

Many people loved his Yorkshire accent.

One person said: “So proud of Joe, I can’t wait to watch the next ep next week.”

Another wrote: “Omg how amazing was Joe tonight in #TheSyndicate so proud of him he’s incredible and he absolutely smashed it tonight cannot wait for the next episode already!!”

A third added: “Omg @Joe_Sugg your northern accent!!! It’s amazing.

“Also can’t get over the fact I’ve just seen Joe kiss someone like… 12 year old fangirl me is screaming right now.”

In addition, one tweeted: “Yes @Joe_Sugg with your little northern accent.”

Meanwhile, others branded the series just what they needed.

One said: “Amazing having @BBCTheSyndicate back on the box!! Just what we all need now.”

Another added: “OMG!! SO good to have The Syndicate back!!! I need more now, I’m HOOKED!!”

This series also features Coronation Street stars Kym Marsh and Katie McGlynn.

Meanwhile, former Waterloo Road actor Neil Morrissey also appears as well as Gaynor Faye.

Joe said he was “worried” about doing a “stereotypical Northern accent” (Credit: BBC)

Joe recently spoke about having to change his accent for the drama.

He told press: “I was putting on a Northern accent, so knowing that I am not actually from the North, for me it is like hearing your voice back for the first time again.

“I’ve got a lot of fans who are from the North so I was worried about doing a stereotypical Northern accent.”

The Syndicate continues on BBC One, next Tuesday, April 6, at 9pm.

