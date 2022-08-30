The Suspect on ITV: Viewers share killer theories on Aidan Turner drama

The first episode of The Suspect aired on ITV last night (Monday, August 29) – and viewers had a mixed reaction.

While Aidan Turner fans were very happy to see him on their screens, others were put off by his appearance.

Others took issue with what they perceived to be a ‘lack of reality’ in the ITV drama.

And there were also some viewers who felt the programme should be praised for raising awareness about Parkinson’s disease.

Here’s the verdict on The Suspect on ITV according to the social media reaction…

Dr Joe unexpectedly found himself trying to talk a young man down from a ledge (Credit: ITV Hub)

A dramatic opening episode

The Suspect’s opening scenes saw Dr Joe’s session with a patient interrupted and him press ganged into rescuing a distressed young man.

A high stakes start for anybody’s money. And while there appeared to be many viewers who didn’t take to The Suspect, those who did indicated they would be on board for the entire four-part run.

One thrilled Twitter user wrote: “Brilliant first episode!

“I love watching Aidan Turner but this character looks like such a particularly interesting one for sure. Killer or hero? #TheSuspect #AidanTurner @ITV.”

Another intrigued viewer agreed: “Well I enjoyed #TheSuspect. A few potential suspects identified, good performances (Shaun Parkes in particular), potential for the plot to go in various directions. My main question – what has Sian Clifford got to do with it all?”

A third person thought The Suspect was a strong offering from ITV.

“As far as ITV dramas go, this is on a level with Cheat,” they tweeted.

“Intriguing, unpredictable and much better than expected. I don’t think Aidan Turner is the killer though. Sticking with it. #TheSuspect.”

Another hooked observer posted: “An interesting first episode of #TheSuspect, looking forward to seeing where it goes from here.”

And, with Aidan’s beard coming in for plenty of comment, someone else added: “Well #TheSuspect was good and with the bonus of an excellent beard.”

Shaun Parkes plays DI Vince Ruiz (Credit: ITV Hub)

‘Bit bored’

However, not everyone was won over. Many social media users making their opinions known only had a lukewarm reaction to the first episode.

And others weren’t keen at all.

“Usually when I have to wait a week for the next episode, I can’t wait,” one tweeter wrote.

“Unfortunately with this one, I’ll have probably forgotten it exists by next Monday #TheSuspect.”

Another viewer gave it the thumbs down, writing: “Highly disappointed #TheSuspect.”

And yet another person asked: “Is anyone enjoying #TheSuspect on @ITV ? I’m not gripped and a bit bored and distracted.”

Dr Joe and his wife Julianne (played by Camilla Beeput) embrace in the cellar (Credit: ITV Hub)

‘Unrealistic’

Several viewers took issue with a ‘lack of reality’ in The Suspect. Among the perceived problems included Dr Joe being shoved out onto a ledge as a makeshift negotiator, how Dr Joe obtained access to the body of a murder victim in a morgue and why he would be entrusted with a role during a criminal investigation.

All probably valid points… if The Suspect was either a documentary, or a livestream of events as they unfolded.

However, as one viewer highlighted, The Suspect isn’t real.

“Why are you expecting a fictional crime drama to be super realistic?” they pondered.

“Swear you’re watching just so you can complain #TheSuspect.”

Anjli Mohindra plays DS Riya Devi (Credit: ITV Hub)

‘Parkinson’s sufferers can be criminals, too!’

Elsewhere, the representation of Dr Joe’s condition seemed to be appreciated in some quarters.

“As someone living with #earlyonset #Parkinsons I really appreciated the first episode of #TheSuspect for making people living with the condition normal,” one person wrote on Twitter.

“We can be bad people, we can be flawed, we can be criminals even because we’re just normal people. That feels important to me.”

And another person echoed that thought: “#TheSuspect having had #parkinsons for over 19 years I’m grateful for any TV directors highlighting #parkinsonsawareness.”

Dr Joe speaks with his daughter in the first episode of The Suspect on ITV (Credit: ITV Hub)

Whodunit?

Unsurprisingly, most people tweeting about The Suspect had a view on who the murderer is.

Dr Joe’s friend and consultant neurologist Dr Jack proved to be a popular pick to be revealed as the show’s villain.

“I have a £1 that says it’s the therapist’s doctor and university friend,” one person among many surmised.

“That actor [Adam James] always plays a git. #TheSuspect.”

But someone else said they hoped Dr Joe would not turn out to be the baddie of the piece.

“They can’t make Aidan the killer.,” they reasoned.

“His only crime is being gorgeous. #TheSuspect is brilliant though.”

Aidan Turner fans were both happy to see him and not happy they couldn’t see his face (Credit: ITV)

Aidan Turner verdict

Aidan’s casting and role was probably the most tweeted about aspect while the episode was on.

One person among many concluded: “I’ve got to say, #AidanTurner is perfect for the role in #TheSuspect.”

But, as previously mentioned above, the star’s looks also came in for consideration.

“#TheSuspect it doesn’t matter how good or bad the drama turns out to be, Aidan Turner is gorgeous!” one fan said.

However, there were some people who didn’t even recognise him! The reason? That very divisive covering of hair on his face.

One person tweeted: “Bloody hell, kept thinking I know this actor from somewhere but the beard was stopping me from getting it. The Credits… Aidan Turner #TheSuspect.”

And another chipped in: “I love how the main thing that people took away from watching #TheSuspect is that Aidan Turner’s beard is, indeed, godawful and needs to be shaved off.”

The negative assessment of the actor’s look was pretty much the consensus view on Twitter.

“Aidan Turner (gorgeous Poldark) almost unrecognisable with that awful beard #TheSuspect,” said somebody else.

The beard has got to go!

While another demanded: “The beard has got to go! #TheSuspect.”

But for some devotees, seeing Aidan was more than enough to keep them happy.

One person wrote: “You can cover him in a beard, scruffy clothes and suspicion but he is still bloody gorgeous #aidanturner #TheSuspect.”

The second episode of The Suspect airs on ITV, Monday September 5, at 9pm.

