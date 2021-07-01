The Supervet continues this week with Noel Fitzpatrick treating more poorly pooches – but where is Supervet based and is it expensive?

On Thursday (July 01 2021), Noel helps a goldendoodle (swoon) who has fallen and sustained nerve damage.

Of course, Noel does everything in his power to keep the canine calm and pain-free.

So can anyone visit The Supervet’s surgery? Here’s everything you need to know!

Where is Supervet based?

Noel Fitzpatrick‘s surgery is based in Eashing, Surrey

Originally from Ireland, he moved to Guildford, Surrey, in 1993.

He is director and managing clinician at Fitzpatrick Referrals.

His veterinary practice includes two hospitals specialising in orthopaedics and neurosurgery in Eashing.

There is also another clinic specialising in oncology and soft tissue surgery in Guildford.

Can anyone attend Noel’s clinic?

Noel and his team work animal referral practice, which means they are operational 24/7, 365 days a year.

On their website, Noel says that the clinic’s “first priority is the patients and their families”.

It continues: “Unless the circumstances are exceptional, we regret that we cannot offer visits or tours to the public.”

A referral can only be made by your primary care vet.

They will provide Noel and his team with all the medical information they require in order to treat your pet.

They’ll then discuss the possible solutions with you when an appointment has been made.

Is he expensive?

Well, anyone with a pet knows that ALL vets are expensive!

There are currently no listed fees on the website.

However, in 2019, an initial orthopaedic consultation for a dog or cat at Fitzpatrick Referrals was £210.

A follow up would cost £115.

Meanwhile, neurological consultations were £265 (follow-ups at £145).

Of course, any further treatment will cost big time.

According to their prices as of 2019, an MRI scan alone was £1,900!

The prices are all in the thousands for anything surgical, with fracture repair costing over £2000.

But these prices all include initial consultation, imaging and hospitalisation as well as anaesthesia and the standard implants required.

A total hip replacement is the priciest procedure, costing £8000.

On their website, they describe their prices as “highly competitive”, but they are understandably more expensive than the average vet prices.

However, considering Fitzpatrick Referrals is one of the most specialist and cutting-edge vet practices in the world – and on TV! – this shouldn’t come as much of a surprise.

According to Money Supermarket, the average price of a vet consultation is £60.

The Supervet: Noel Fitzpatrick episode six on Channel 4

In the last of the current series on C4, Noel encounters a goldendoodle who has fallen 20 metres.

The gorgeous pooch sustained nerve damage to one of his front legs and a smashed wrist on the other side. Ouchie!

After the initial trauma, Angus was in significant pain and faced possible euthanasia.

His distraught owner Zoe brings him to Noel’s clinic in the hope that Noel can give her other alternatives.

Also receiving attention is bouncy springer spaniel Rocky.

His failed elbow operation has left him struggling to walk.

His owners seek whatever options there may be for relieving the nine-year-old’s pain and returning him to a full life.

The Supervet: Noel Fitzpatrick concludes on Thursday July 01 2021 at 8pm on Channel 4.

