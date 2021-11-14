The Strictly results have been leaked again and fans are enraged at bottom two

Strictly Come Dancing fans are in a rage after the results were leaked again revealing a ‘ridiculous’ bottom two.

While the Saturday night show of the BBC ballroom competition is aired live, Sunday night’s results show is pre-recorded.

And as a consequence the results sometimes leak on social media before the show has aired.

Once more this has happened this weekend – and fans are furious.

However they aren’t just furious the Strictly results have leaked – more about which contestants landed in the bottom two.

Entertainment Daily is choosing not to spoil the show for viewers by revealing who is in the dance-off or who goes out.

This weekend the results leaked just minutes after the elimination was filmed giving fans plenty of time to rage about it.

One said: “The #strictlyspoiler is RIDICULOUS tonight if true.”

But a second said: “”Omg that’s a shock!!”

Yet others were very angry to discover the two celebrity names that had found themselves in the dance-off position.

Strictly judges leave fans spitting with fury

The judges’ markings from last night left Strictly fans enraged before the results leaked.

One of the favourites to win – television presenter AJ Odudu landed at the bottom of the leaderboard.

Viewers were particularly furious that she was scored lower than BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker.

While Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas scored AJ with sevens and Anton Du Beke opted for an eight, Craig Revel Horwood chose a six.

And it left viewers furious.

One said: “Howwah man, Craig. Six is silly. #Strictly poor AJ and Kai”

A second said: “Too harsh marking of AJ and Kai. Craig, in particular, constantly undermarks her. A 6 it was not.”

However a third said “Throwing all my votes at AJ and Kai this week… 6?! SHUTTAPPPP CRAIG.”

