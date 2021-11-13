Strictly Come Dancing has witnessed the start and end of many over throughout the years.

Some even claim there is a Strictly curse that haunts the contestants and their dance partners.

Here are some of our favourite romances between the pro dancers that have stunned the Strictly audience – from blossoming new relationships to messy divorces.

Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara (Credit: Splash)

Strictly pros Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara

Love has blossomed for Strictly professionals Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara.

The pair got married in 2017 and their fairy-tale marriage continues to go from strength to strength today.

A firm favourite with viewers, there’s even talk of the couple having children in the future.

Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson found love on the show (Credit: Splash)

Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson

Although they weren’t together as dance partners, Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson found love on the show in 2017.

The couple now have a beautiful two year old daughter together, Mia.

And, after three years of being together, Gorka finally proposed earlier this year.

Diane Buswell and Joe Sugg

Professional dancer Diane Buswell and YouTuber Joe Sugg found love on the dance floor back in 2018.

Fans were overwhelmed with excitement later that year when Joe confirmed their relationship over a heartwarming Instagram post.

The post was captioned: “I may not have won the glitter ball but I’ve won something a million times more special.”

The Strictly couple are still going strong and bought their first home together earlier last year.

Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley reportedly fell victim to the curse (Credit: Splash News)

Hit by the Strictly curse?

The Strictly curse is an infamous phenomenon that occurs every once in a while on the show.

It appears when celebrities develop close relationships with their dance partners, despite being in a relationship back home.

Most recently, the Strictly curse reportedly struck 2018 contestant Stacey Dooley and professional partner Kevin Clifton.

Sparks were flying when the pair started to grow very fond of each other on the show.

This made Stacey’s partner at the time Sam Tucknott paranoid about the pair’s relationship, especially after allegedly finding secret messages between the two.

The couple confirmed their relationship shortly after winning the show and are still together.

Neil and Katya Jones split after she was snapped snogging (Credit: Splash News)

The ‘kiss-gate’ scandal

Another contestant the Strictly curse affected was comedian Seann Walsh and his dance partner Katya Jones in 2018.

The two were spotted kissing outside a pub despite Seann having a girlfriend and Katya being married to pro dancer Neil Jones.

They both appeared on the Strictly spin off show It Takes Two to apologise to “everyone who it hurt and involved”.

Katya went on to comment: “But, the main thing, me and Neil are absolutely fine and that’s what matters to me the most right now.”

However, Katya and Neil ended their 11-year relationship only 10 months after the scandal.

