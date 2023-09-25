The Strictly 2023 stars who have already shed the pounds for the show – including a whopping two stone!

Krishnan Guru-Murthy said that his Strictly Come Dancing 2023 training had made him shred the pounds, but he’s not the only one.

The 53-year-old said he’s lost “a lot of weight”.

“I went on this massive health kick in April/May. I lost about eleven kilos so I am sure that under normal circumstances I would have put most of it back on,” he told The Sun.

Krishnan Guru-Murthy talks about what he’s bringing to the table for his Strictly performances (Credit: BBC)

“But, I have tried very hard to keep that weight off, so that is probably the extent of my training which was quite hard when you have been on holiday.”

He joked about doing pilates for ten days

Speaking about his debut on Strictly, Krishnan said: “To say preparing would be a massive overstatement of the truth. I have done ten days of pilates.”

His health was reportedly a concern for Strictly bosses and they’ve put a defibrillator on standby for the journalist.

Talking about his condition – hypertrophic cardiomyopathy – which has killed his two cousins, Krishnan said “the best advice was to keep his heart out of the red zone”.

He said: “The basic advice is, I’ve got to keep my heart out of the red zone, which is the last 15 per cent of your heart rate. So, I’ve got to keep my heart rate below about 140, and I don’t know whether you can do that or not, in a 90-second very fast dance. My cardiologist basically said, ‘I can’t give you a hundred per cent guarantee that you won’t drop dead, but you’ll be fine. The Charleston will be a challenge, but we’ll see.”

Angela Rippon recently revealed she’s “aching everywhere” from the training sessions and she’s “sweated the pounds” for the show losing a whooping four pounds!

Angela Rippon introduces herself on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

The 78-year-old admitted she faced a last-minute disaster just hours before her first live performance.

She wrote for the Telegraph: “I just finished my first-ever session of rehearsals on the dance floor here on the set of Strictly Come Dancing in Elstree. We all get three goes at it on the set, and I have to say the first one was a bit of a disaster, the other two were okay, but Kai and I don’t have any more rehearsal time together

Meanwhile, Bobby Brazier has admitted he’s finding it “tough” among the fittest people on the show.

Bobby Brazier on his fitness

He told MailOnline: “It’s also pretty tough, it is tiring. These people [professionals] are genuinely the fittest people I have ever met you know. They can do 10 times the intensity we’re doing. It’s way more technical but for way more hours you know and there’s me like ‘I’m tired.’

“I’ll be honest I am tired, my body is not used to this. And I am waiting for it to catch up. But it is super fun and we are all meeting each other and making friends.”

“There are going to be a lot of emotions and I am excited to feel all of the emotions. The big, the good ones, the bad ones to the fullest extent,” he concluded.

We wonder whether he’s lost any weight and if any of the other stars have yet!

