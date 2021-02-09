The Split will return for series three, the BBC has confirmed but who is in the cast?

This extremely popular legal drama series centre’s around top divorce lawyers in London.

But when will it be on? What will be in store for the last instalment of the legal drama?

And who will be in it this time around? Get the answers to these questions and more below…

When is The Split back on BBC One?

The BBC has confirmed the series is returning and has gone into production for series three.

However, a release date has not been confirmed.

In fact, it could air as late as 2022 given the current filming difficulties regarding COVID-19 restrictions.

What will happen in series three?

The show’s creator Abi Morgan promises “the most dramatic and heart-breaking series to date.”

While the official BBC statement teased “a shocking revelation that dramatically changes the stakes.”

Before adding: “Battle lines are redrawn, their dream of achieving the ‘good divorce’ is left in tatters.”

Where did series two leave off?

Series two saw Nathan and Helen agree for an amicable divorce.

However, everything changed when a huge betrayal on Helen’s behalf was revealed.

The Split boasts a stellar cast indeed (Credit: BBC)

Series three will take off ten months post where series two ended.

But yet another unexpected shock for both parties will come to surface.

Once again throwing their divorce proceedings off kilter – and even taking a nasty turn.

Who is returning for series three?

Nicola Walker, Stephen Mangan, Annabel Scholey, Fiona Button, Deborah Findlay and Chukwudi Iwuji will return for series three.

Nicola Walker, who plays central character Hannah Stern, said: “I can’t wait to be back in the Defoe Family.

“We are all looking forward to the journey Abi has planned for us.

“I don’t know if Hannah will cling to the wreckage or walk away, but I do know it’s going to be a fantastic ride.”

Nicola Walker as Hannah Stern (Credit: BBC)

Who does Nicola Walker play?

Nicola Walker plays Hannah Stern, a tough no nonsense divorce lawyer who suddenly finds herself getting divorced as well.

And her husband just so happens to be one of London’s top barristers and also specialises in family law.

Who does Stephen Mangan play?

Stephen Managan plays Nathan Stern in The Split. He starts out as a seemingly devoted husband to Hannah.

However, their marriage crumbles after Hannah leaves her family firm for a rival one, and she discovers he cheated on her.

While she then betrays his trust with an affair of her own in series two.

Any new cast additions?

Exciting cast additions have been suggested by the BBC – but not yet revealed.

Is the trailer out yet?

Unfortunately an official series three trailer hasn’t been released yet.

How can I watch series one and two?

Both series one and two are currently available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

