We’re barely coping with the fact that season 3 of The Split is the final one.

But showrunner Abi Morgan has given us a glimmer of hope in this darkness.

She’s teased that there could be a spin-off coming up for us to look forward to.

Wait. What?

*WARNING – The Split season 3 SPOILERS ahead*

Could Rose or Nina be the focus of a spin-off? (Credit: BBC)

What has Abi Morgan said about a spin-off of The Split?

Speaking to Radio Times, Abi said there are still lots of stories to be told around the Defoe family.

When asked about the potential of a spin-off she said: “Watch this space, I’m sure there’ll be news about that very soon. But I really love those actors. I’m definitely hoping I get to work with them again.

“And I think we know that there’s a real audience and appetite for this world, certainly the world of divorce law, which is just infinitely exciting and fascinating.

“There are just more stories to be told. So fingers crossed.”

Abi Morgan says there are more stories to tell (Credit: BBC)

Series 3 hit iPlayer in early April, with the first episode featuring the shocking death of one of the show’s best-loved characters, James Cutler.

He was hit by a car on his way to welcome home Hannah and Nathan’s daughter, Liv.

Why can’t they just have meaningless sex?

The family raced to the hospital but were left devastated when they were told James had died.

Fans took to Twitter to share their sorrow.

“James’ death on The Split hit hard bruh,” wrote viewer wrote, which pretty much sums it up.

What’s happened so far in series 3?

But Hannah was left stunned when a drink with Nathan resulted in her meeting his new love interest, Kate.

“He wasn’t meant to fall for someone else,” Hannah sobbed to her mum, Ruth, later.

“Why can’t they just have meaningless sex?”

That “meaningless sex”, though, resulted in a pregnancy – and pushed Hannah into former love interest Christie’s arms!

Abi Morgan teased we’ve not seen the last of the Defoes (Credit: BBC)

With the series coming to any end next week on BBC One – that’s if you haven’t binged the lot on iPlayer – we won’t spoil the ending for you.

Suffice to say, though, there’s PLENTY Abi could expand on, should she so wish.

And we really, REALLY hope that she wants to.

The Split continues on Mondays at 9pm on BBC and all episodes are available on BBC iPlayer.

