The Split: Who is Dee Koppang O’Leary? When did she marry Dermot O’Leary?

The Split’s third and final season premieres tonight on BBC One directed by Dee Koppang O’Leary.

Dee is a well-known director who’s been a part of many hit Netflix series in the past.

Many may also recognise the star’s celebrity husband Dermot O’Leary.

Here’s everything we know about the brilliant director.

Dee Koppang O’Leary is a producer and director (Credit: Splash News)

Who is Dee Koppang O’Leary?

Dee Koppang O’Leary is an accomplished producer and director.

The TV veteran has worked on some major shows including Bridgerton and The Crown.

Read more: X Factor’s Dermot O’Leary praises ‘superhero’ wife Dee Koppang in gushing anniversary tribute on Instagram

She also has credits on a few documentary specials such as Justin Bieber All Around The World and The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Dee Koppang O’Leary is 43 years old (Credit: Splash News)

How old is Dee Koppang O’Leary?

Dee was born on 18 November 1978, which makes her 43 years old.

Dee Koppang O’Leary is married to Dermot O’Leary (Credit: Splash News)

Who is Dee Koppang O’leary’s husband?

Dee Koppang O’Leary is married to television and radio presenter Dermot O’Leary.

The X factor host proposed to Dee during a romantic trip to New York in November 2011.

Read more: Dermot O’Leary’s marriage confession as he ‘knows he can be a better husband’ to wife Dee

Dermot and Dee tied the knot in September 2012, a whole decade after first meeting.

They got married at St Mary’s Church in Chiddingstone.

Several of their A-list friends attended the ceremony including Holly Willoughby, James Corden and Keith Lemon.

Does she have any children?

In June 2021, Dee Koppang O’Leary announced the birth of her son, Kasper O’Leary.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote: “Welcome to the world baby Koppang O’Leary.

“We’re delighted to announce that we’ve had a baby!

“Enjoying the cuddles in the newborn bubble…cats yet to be 100% convinced. Lot’s of love, Dermot & Dee x.”

Dee Koppang O’Leary directed the hit series Bridgerton (Credit: Splash News)

Dee Koppang O’Leary’s work on Bridgerton

Dermot’s wife works as the Second Unit Director for the Netflix series Bridgerton.

Her role in the famous series was revealed by her husband Dermot O’Leary on This Morning last year.

He said: “I have to confess here, my wife worked on it and she was the second unit director.”

Speaking about what audiences can expect from season two, he continued: “There are many books about the Bridgerton series, and each central character of the series will be the central character per book.

“So the first book was The Duke & I, which is about the Duke and Duchess of Hastings, the next one is The Viscount Who Loved Me, which is Anthony Bridgerton played by the brilliant Jonathan Bailey.”

Last year, Dee was also delighted to share an announcement from Netflix about Brigerton’s success.

It said: “In its four weeks, Bridgerton is projected to court more than 63 million households, which would make it Netflix’s fifth biggest original series launched to date.”

Dee then captioned it: “Holy Moly…”

She also shared a behind-the-scenes snapshot, showing her kneeling down and talking to Golda Rosheuvel who stars as Queen Charlotte.

She wrote: “Big love to all my @bridgertonnetflix family… Had the most amazing year working on it… Major shout out to the wonderful cast and ace crew. And special love to my Whistledown Unit.”

Dee and The Crown

Netflix’s hit series The Crown also tops Dee’s proud list of accomplishments.

Dee worked behind the cameras as a Second Unit Director for the well-known series.

In 2020, she shared a behind-the-scenes shot of the famous roller-skating scene in season four.

Dee captioned it: “Shot with the incredible @emmalouisecorrin for this little rollerskating scene in @benjamincarson epic #fairytale episode…”

The award-winning series will be returning for season five later this year.

The upcoming season will be covering everything from the John Major government years, the turmoil of Prince Charles and Diana’s marriage breakdown and the tragic death of Diana in 1997.

Netflix announced the release date for the fifth season of The Crown last year.

They tweeted: “The Crown’s new Queen, Imelda Staunton, just revealed in #TUDUM that Season 5 will premiere in November 2022.”

Fans are excited to see what’s in store for The Crown season 5!

Dee Koppang O’Leary is the lead director of BBC’s The Split (Credit: Splash News)

What else has she done?

Dee Koopang O’Leary has also produced the Justin Bieber documentary All Around The World.

The documentary follows pop star Justin Bieber has he goes on tour for his album Believe.

She’s also known for producing The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show and the reality show Ladies of London.

Dee directing The Split season 3

The Split is a BBC One drama about The Defoes, a family of sisters working as divorce lawyers.

However, the siblings and their mother were forced to come face-to-face with their past in season 1 when their estranged father returned to the fold.

And then died!

The hit series returns for its third season tonight at 9pm on BBC One.

Dee Koppang O’Leary was excited to share the news on her Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dee Koppang O’Leary (@deekoppangoleary)

She wrote: “Excited to announce I’ll be joining The Split family as lead director on Season 3… (Secretly hoping to become a long lost Defoe sister.)

She shared an announcement about the series…

“Get those sharp suits and power blouses pressed & ironed- and that Chablis on ice, because the Defoes are back! Yes. Emmy-Award winning Abi Morgan returns to the bar (not that one) in the third and final part of her smash hit legal saga The Split.

“We’re incredibly excited to be embarking on this last part of Hannah and Nathan’s story with Nicola, Stephen and all of the returning cast and the brilliant Dee Koppang O’Leary on board as lead Director.

“But be warned, there are going to be tears!”

Are you looking forward to The Split season 3? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.