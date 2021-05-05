The Sons of Sam reviews are in, and Netflix’s latest documentary is getting the thumbs up from critics.

The Sons Of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness is the show’s full name and transports viewers back to the New York of the mid-1970s.

During 1976 and 1977, serial killer David Berkowitz wreaked havoc as he went on a random killing spree.

In fact, the series has launched today on Netflix (Wednesday May 5) and the reviews are already in.

Sons of Sam review – what the critics are saying

What is Sons of Sam all about?

Sons of Sam tells the story of David Berkowitz, a deeply troubled man who took to the streets of NYC to kill eight people during one year of mayhem.

His modus operandi was shooting people as they sat in their cars.

However, despite being caught and consequently put away for eight life sentences, speculation remains that he did not act alone.

These claims come from the late journalist Maury Terry, who suggested that Berkowitz acted as part of a group of devil worshippers.

Terry’s theories remain unproved and Berkowitz remains one of the most notorious serial killers in US history.

And this four-part series looks at all the evidence.

It charts what happened in the year between 1976 and 1977, as well as documenting how ‘Son of Sam’ became three words that would strike fear into residents of New York.

Tony Sokol from Den of Geek

“The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness is an impressive entry in the true-crime documentary premiere run at Netflix.

“It focuses on the work of journalist Maury Terry, whose investigation into the Son of Sam case was criminally sidelined.

“The documentary subsequently does a fantastic job showing how the police, press and the public all came together to create the lone gunman mythology.

Grace Henry in the Radio Times

“While The Sons of Sam is definitely a story about Berkowitz, it could be argued that this is just as much Maury Terry’s story – if not more.

“Spooky, mind-boggling, very frustrating at times, and incredibly wild, the four-part documentary shows how one man’s obsession to prove to the world what he believed to be the truth – that David Berkowitz didn’t act alone and there were many Sons of Sam – led to his own decline as people discredited him as a journalist, and wondered whether he was being played by Berkowitz himself.

“The Sons of Sam leaves you questioning everything: Who is right – Terry or the police? Did Berkowitz really act alone or is Terry right and are the other Sons of Sam out there? And why won’t the police believe Terry?

“The questions are endless.”

MN Miller on Ready Steady Cut

“It’s all an intoxicating mystery if you like this sort of thing.

“But it all depends on your own trust issues. Do you trust our leaders, or do you not?

“Maury Terry did not, and his relentless pursuit for his version of the truth led to his work being eventually undone (but many still believe he was right).

“Netflix’s The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness is compulsively watchable but incredibly dark, to the point of being overwrought.

“[Finally] The last chapter shows an incredible interview, 16 years later, with Berkowitz that I had no idea existed.”