ITV have announced a thrilling new crime series titled The Social Media Murders.

The upcoming programme, which will air on ITV2 this autumn, will feature a series of shocking crimes involving young people.

Among the cases is the murder of British backpacker Grace Millane.

The Social Media Murders will explore the death of Grace Millane (Credit: YouTube/Sky)

The Social Media Murders: What happened to Grace Millane?

The episodes will highlight the role social media played in bringing the victim and the culprit together.

ITV describes the series as “modern real life story-telling that puts the victim and their loved ones central to the narrative and draws on in the moment material harvested from social media accounts and mobile phone footage”.

Meanwhile, social media played a huge part in Millane’s murder.

The 22-year-old from Essex went missing whilst backpacking in New Zealand in 2017.

She met her killer, Jesse Kempson, on dating app Tinder.

Jesse Kempson murdered Grace in New Zealand (Credit: YouTube/Sky)

The pair went on a date before going back to Kempson’s hotel room.

He then murdered the British tourist in the Auckland studio apartment.

Kempson stuffed Millane’s body in a suitcase and later buried it in a shallow grave.

He was convicted of the murder in November 2019 and sentenced to life in prison.

During his trial, it was revealed Kempson became obsessed with online dating in his early 20s.

The ITV2 series will also focus on Molly McLaren (Credit: YouTube/ITV)

Who else will feature on the ITV crime series?

Meanwhile, the second episode will focus on the murder of Alex Rodda.

In 2019, Matthew Mason bludgeoned the 15-year-old schoolboy with wrench after threatened to reveal their sexual relationship.

Mason was sentenced to serve a minimum of 28 years at a court hearing earlier this year.

Furthermore, the third instalment is based on the death of Molly McLaren.

The student was stabbed 75 times by her ex-boyfriend Joshua Stimpson in 2017.

Stimpson had harassed his ex-girlfriend on Facebook ahead of her death, with the pair meeting on Tinder.

