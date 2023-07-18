The Sixth Commandment: Questions we have after episode 2

Episode 2 of The Sixth Commandment aired on BBC One last night – and it followed murderer Ben Field making his move onto his next victim.

The opening scenes showed the funeral of Peter Farquhar (Timothy Spall) – who was tragically murdered by Ben (Éanna Hardwicke) in the previous episode.

However, Ben then started to strike up a relationship with Peter’s neighbour Ann Moore-Martin – much to the concern of her niece Ann-Marie. The killer eventually lured her in and manipulated her to get hold of her belongings, as well as change her will in his favour.

Ann craved companionship, and that’s where predator Ben stepped in. The student spotted her vulnerability and saw his opportunity to befriend her. He used his charm to reel her in, but then abused her trust and her dreams of romance.

Here are the questions we’re left with after watching The Sixth Commandment episode 2.

***Warning: spoilers from episode 2 of The Sixth Commandment ahead***

Ben turned his attention to Ann (Credit: BBC)

The Sixth Commandment episode 2: Why didn’t her niece do something sooner?

Ben starts to worm his way into Ann’s life by helping out with odd jobs around the house and the garden. When she tells her niece Ann-Marie about Ben, she starts to get suspicious. But she doesn’t act on it.

Anne-Marie is a working mum of two, so it’s understandable she can’t always find time to act on her thoughts.

It’s only when Ann informs Ann-Marie that Ben ‘loves her’ and is planning to ask her to marry him, that she starts to panic.

Ann’s niece started to get her suspicions (Credit: BBC)

Why did Ben Field plot to kill Ann?

This has to be one of the most sickening crimes of recent years. Ben ruthlessly targeted Ann. But what were Ben Field’s motives?

Like his reasoning for killing Peter, Ben was after Ann’s belongings, inheritance and money. Later on in their relationship, his tactics to get her to change her will became more extreme.

Ben started writing messages from ‘God’ on her mirrors. The messages eventually told her to leave her house to Ben instead of her niece. Sadly, she eventually succumbs to Ben and changes her will – thinking the messages were real.

Ben did whatever he could to get his hands on Ann’s fortune (Credit: BBC)

The Sixth Commandment episode 2: How did Ann die?

Throughout their relationship, it’s believed Ben poisoned Ann which caused her to have a few dizzy spells. She eventually became seriously ill and ended up in hospital following a seizure.

Around the same time, niece Ann-Marie alerted the police of her suspicions about Ben. Despite Ann continuing to deteriorate she was also able to change her will back.

But at the end of episode 2, Ann-Marie was contacted by the hospital to inform her that her aunty had passed.

Ben lures Ann into a relationship (Credit: BBC)

What has the Ben Field actor been in before?

After watching this brilliantly executed drama on BBC One, you might be wondering what else Éanna Hardwicke who plays Ben, has starred in.

Showing off his acting and accent chops in The Sixth Commandment, Éanna is actually Irish. He kickstarted his career as a child actor in 2009 horror flick The Eclipse.

In 2020, he had a supporting role in hit raunchy BBC three show Normal people – based on the Sally Rooney novel of the same name. He also bagged a role in Netflix fantasy smash tv series Fate: The Winx Saga in its second season. Éanna is also set to star in the Paramount+ adaptation of Elizabeth Macneal’s The Doll Factory.

