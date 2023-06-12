The Sixth Commandment: Sheila Hancock to star in chilling drama about Maids Moreton murders

BBC One has confirmed the cast for its upcoming true crime drama The Sixth Commandment and, quite frankly, it doesn’t get any better than this!

The broadcaster has released the first-look images for the new factual drama, revealing a cast which includes some of the UK’s greatest talents.

Timothy Spall and Sheila Hancock lead the cast, alongside Anne Reid, Ben Bailey Smith, and Annabel Scholey.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new BBC One drama.

Timothy Spall and Sheila Hancock star in The Sixth Commandment (Credit: BBC One)

Is The Sixth Commandment based on a true story?

The upcoming BBC One drama The Sixth Commandment is based on a chilling true story. The upcoming series is a dramatisation of the sickening Maids Moreton murder in 2015.

Churchwarden Ben Field targeted retired teacher Peter Farquhar, and the pair embarked on an affair. However, unbeknownst to Peter, Ben just wanted his money… He manipulated the vulnerable and elderly purely for his own financial gain.

After a period of gaslighting, manipulation, and abuse, Ben eventually murdered Peter and made it look like an accident. However, police became suspicious when he went on to target another elderly neighbour who changed her will to make Ben her sole beneficiary…

Of course, the sixth commandment in the Bible refers to ‘Thou Shalt Not Kill’.

The Sixth Commandment has been made in full cooperation with Peter Farquhar and Ann Moore-Martin’s families.

What’s the plot of The Sixth Commandment on BBC One?

The Sixth Commandment is a brand new true crime drama which explores the deaths of Peter Farquhar and Ann Moore-Martin in the village of Maids Moreton, Buckinghamshire.

The story follows the extraordinary events that unfolded over the following years, and dramatises how police eventually caught killer Ben Field.

It begins with how inspirational teacher, Peter Farquhar, met charismatic student, Ben Field. It also focuses on how suspicions around Field’s relationship with Ann Moore-Martin, Peter’s deeply religious neighbour, unlocked a series of chilling revelations.

The Sixth Commandment explores the way in which both Peter and Ann were manipulated by Ben Field. It aims to capture the extreme gaslighting, gripping police investigation and the high-profile trial. It also highlights the devastating effect of isolation and loneliness, as Ben Field closed in on them.

Sarah Phelps (A Very British Scandal, The Pale Horse) wrote the series.

Anne Reid as Ann Moore-Martin in The Sixth Commandment (Credit: BBC One)

How many episodes is The Sixth Commandment?

The Sixth Commandment is a four part drama.

Each episode will be one hour long.

When is the The Sixth Commandment start date?

The Sixth Commandment is coming soon to BBC One and iPlayer.

The BBC has not yet released an exact start date.

Éanna Hardwicke as Ben Field in The Sixth Commandment coming soon to BBC One and iPlayer (Credit: BBC)

Who’s in the cast of The Sixth Commandment on BBC One?

The cast of The Sixth Commandment on BBC One is pretty epic as casts go… Secrets & Lies actor Timothy Spall stars as Peter Farquhar, while Last Tango in Halifax actress Anne Reid plays victim Ann Moore-Martin.

Normal People actor Éanna Hardwicke portrays killer Ben Field, and The Split star Annabel Scholey plays Ann’s niece, Ann-Marie Blake.

Meanwhile, TV legend and Unforgotten actress Sheila Hancock stars as Liz Zettl, and Des actor Ben Bailey Smith is Simon Blake.

Now THAT is a cast of dreams.

Elsewhere, Industry’s Conor MacNeill also stars, as does Baptiste’s Adrian Rawlins, and Summerland’s Amanda Root.

The Sixth Commandment will air on BBC One and iPlayer later this year.

