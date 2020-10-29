And so we’ve arrived at episode four of The Sister. The final one. If you’ve made it this far, congratulations! Lesser beings have fallen throughout the week.

But three hours invested, what’s another one wasted?

If you missed the first three parts, the chances are you won’t be reading this article anyway. And actually, we’d be wasting our words and your time trying to properly explain the plot.

Bob and that voice in The Sister have kept viewers more gripped than the plot (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Best theories on what’s to come in episode four of The Sister

Most of us are still utterly clueless. But here it is in a nutshell: there’s a mumbling man… another man obsessed with ghosts… a dead girl… and her sister who’s married to the mumbling man.

There’s been a murder by the ghost obsessive to prove his point that ghouls do exist. Far-fetched maybe, but this is ITV, so let’s go with it.

Anyway, we’ve fallen off topic. It’s creepy ghost man Bob ( Doctor Foster’s Bertie Carvel) and his pants-pushing-his-balls-where-the-sun-don’t-shine voice that have really captured viewers. (How deep is his ghost love?)

Here’s a round-up celebrating the funniest tweets and memes about Bob you can read in the ad break. Or later.

#TheSister

Is it just me that sees this whenever lovable Bob appears? pic.twitter.com/HQBN1BHulm — PaulaNotherone (@Paulaandrew8) October 28, 2020

Yes, just you, but props to your glass half-full attitude to life.

Could someone not have put Bob in touch with these guys and it would have saved all the hassle? #thesister #rentaghost pic.twitter.com/dRpdqLMURS — Teachesofpeaches (@Teachesofpeach1) October 28, 2020

Well, he could’ve called… but Nathan’s mobile lost signal. In the same woods where Elise’s didn’t. Hmmm.

Dunno. But, Minions. Got to love a Minions tweet…

Is it me or does Bob sound like David Beckham 😩 #thesister pic.twitter.com/yf1yM6Klli — Michelle Jones 🤯🤯 (@MeeshyJay) October 28, 2020

Little bit. Beckham makes up for it in other ways… and there are always ear plugs.

#TheSister BOB 👇 pic.twitter.com/lJ7O9oJp20 — MR GAVIN MICHAEL GREAVES ESQ ⭐ IFB ALL LFC ❤💙G💑R (@realgmg67) October 28, 2020

Fagin? Oliver Twist? The winner from ep one.

Nathan is such an unlikeable prick, I really want Bob to murder him #thesister pic.twitter.com/kQW0xAeeco — 👻🎃 Ghoul Gibbons 👻🎃 (@funkygibbons) October 28, 2020

Controversial! Person on Twitter finds Nathan more annoying? Must be fishing for fights.

Bob: we can never see each other again, you know that. Also Bob:#thesister pic.twitter.com/enGLCa9qYc — Sophie Ward (@scward1991) October 28, 2020

Go away, Bob, no one likes you. Your hair’s rubbish and your coat stinks.

Benny Hill? Harry Enfield? Not sure, don’t care, the kettle’s just boiled.

Bob made never seeing him again sound like it was a *bad* thing? #TheSister — Mick Bastardly (@macnamara60) October 28, 2020

See above. Go away, Bob, you attention-seeking mothball hostel.

Hoping this doesn’t have a Sixth Sense twist with Nathan being a ghost all along and Bob seeing dead people. #TheSister pic.twitter.com/yLFkqC8zuR — Paul (@Masterfezza) October 28, 2020

He may see dead people. We definitely don’t see series two.

Bob sounds like Kenny Everett doing Sid Snot #TheSister pic.twitter.com/jP4JHy1C4u — London Calling (@LDNiscalling) October 28, 2020

Done in the worst possible taste.

Just made a possibly incorrect connection but one that validates why I’ve been so unsettled after watching – is ‘Bob’ based on Bob from Twin Peaks #TheSister pic.twitter.com/pGbclJho8U — Michelle Hussey (@MichelleLHussey) October 28, 2020

THE Bob that really will give you nightmares. And ruin ceiling-based air con and your own father for you for the rest of your life.

Go stream Twin Peaks. So good, we’d actually suggest paying for it.

Any better Bob gags? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts on the final reveal!