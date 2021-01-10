The Serpent on BBC One: Where is Dominique now?

The Serpent continues on BBC One on Sunday (January 10 2021) and concentrates on the desperate attempt of Dominique Renelleau to escape Charles Sobhraj. So where is Dominique now?

Episode three of The Serpent sees the young Frenchman try to flee the controlling clutches of Charles – who is calling himself Alain Gautier.

Here’s everything you need to know.

***Warning: may contain spoilers from episode three ahead***

Fabien Frankel as Dominique Renelleau in The Serpent (Credit: BBC One)

Who is Dominique Renelleau?

Dominique is a Frenchman who ‘bumps into’ Charles on his travels around the world.

He has no idea the charming gem dealer is already a multiple murderer – who will go on to kill again.

Charles secretly drugs him and coerces him into working for him.

In episode one of The Serpent, Dominique is introduced as an employee of Charles Sobhraj’s.

Dominique is another lost soul hoping for adventure before returning to his homeland.

When he begins to suspect he’s being drugged, he asks for the return of his passport – but is refused.

He witnesses the drugging of other young travellers and begins to suspect the sinister truth.

He asks a compliant Monique: “Why does everyone who comes here get sick?”

Dominique, with the help of his friend Nadine, manages to get his passport back and has a nail-biting dash to the airport.

Dominique realises something is seriously wrong with his new friend Charles in The Serpent (Credit: BBC One)

Where is he now?

Dominique has understandably kept a low profile since returning home to France.

Very little is known about the man, who could easily have become another of Charles’ victims.

At the end of The Serpent, it is revealed that the real Dominique Renelleau still lives in France.

He is married with grown-up children and remains a keen traveller.

Dominique Renelleau now lives in France with his family (Credit: BBC One)

Who plays Dominique?

Fabien Frankel portrays Dominique in BBC One’s The Serpent.

London-born Fabien is relatively new to acting.

His first role was in the 2019 festive film Last Christmas.

He has also starred in the TV film NYPD Blue, and will appear in Venice at Dawn as Dixon this year.

The actor, 26, is the son of the late actor Mark Frankel.

Mark played Leon in Leon the Pig Farmer in 1992.

He tragically died in a road traffic collision at the age of 34.

At the time, his wife Caroline Besson was pregnant with her second son – and Fabien’s little brother – Max, who was born after Mark’s funeral.

Episode three of The Serpent

Homesick Dominique begins to suspect Charles – and attempts to flee.

Meanwhile, Herman listens to Nadine and Remi’s testimony and realises the scale of Charles’ crimes.

Is he closing in on the serial killer?

The Serpent airs on Sundays on BBC One at 9pm.

