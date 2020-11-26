BBC One’s biggest new drama over the festive period could well be The Serpent.

This week, the channel announced its slate of new Christmas and New Year shows.

And in among the list is this eight-part crime drama.

But what’s it about and when is it on?

The Serpent on BBC One will be a festive highlight(Credit: BBC)

What is BBC One show The Serpent about?

The BBC says the drama is inspired by real events.

It’s the “remarkable” story of how Charles Sobhraj became one of Interpol’s most-wanted people in the 1970s.

He was the chief suspect in unsolved murders of young Western travellers across India, Thailand and Nepal’s ‘Hippie Trail’ in 1975 and 1976.

Sobhraj repeatedly escaped capture and had arrest warrants in his name on three different continents.

The story follows Herman Knippenberg, a junior diplomat at the Dutch Embassy in Bangkok, who sets about bringing him to justice.

It’s thought Sobhraj killed more than 12 people.

Billy Howle also stars in The Serpent (Credit: BBC)

Who stars in The Serpent?

French actor Tahar Rahim takes the lead role as Charles Sobhraj in The Serpent.

Relatively unknown in the UK, Tahir, 39, is best known for appearing in award-winning French movie, A Prophet.

Starring alongside Tahir is a far more familiar face – former Emmerdale, Doctor Who and Victoria star Jenna Coleman plays Sobhraj’s girlfriend, Marie-Andrée Leclerc.

Rising British star Billy Howle co-stars as Knippenberg.

The Trial Of Christine Keeler’s Ellie Bamber also appears, playing Angela Knippenberg.

Ellie Bamber also appears in the drama (Credit: Jeff Moore/SplashNews.com)

Where have you seen Alice Englert and Ruby Ashbourne-Serkis before?

Australian actress Alice Englert recently appeared in the Netflix drama, Ratched.

She also popped up in the BBC One drama Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell in 2015.

Another young actress who appears in The Serpent is Ruby Ashbourne-Serkis.

Ruby, 22, appeared in Lord Of The Rings film, The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey.

She is also the daughter of Lord Of The Rings’ Gollum himself, Andy Serkis.

When will The Serpent be on?

The BBC took to Twitter today to confirm the show’s transmission date.

The first episode will broadcast on Friday January 1 2021 at 9pm on BBC One.

That means viewers will have something to look forward to just after Christmas.

