The Secrets She Keeps on BBC One leaves viewers 'exhausted'

Australian drama The Secrets She Keeps continued on BBC One last night and left a number of viewers with just one major complaint.

Episode two of the gripping six-part thriller, which stars Downton Abbey actress Laura Carmichael, aired at 9pm to continue the story of shop worker Agatha (Carmichael) and pregnant lifestyle blogger Meghan (Jessica De Gouw).

Laura Carmichael plays Agatha in The Secrets She Keeps (Credit: BBC / Lingo Pictures)

What did viewers say about The Secrets She Keeps

Although the show is on BBC One over the coming weeks, the entire series is now available to watch on iPlayer.

Viewers are enjoying the programme immensely, but are feeling "exhausted". That's because they have had to watch the entire thing on iPlayer in one go!

She almost sees her secret exposed in episode two (Credit: BBC / Lingo Pictures)

It was discussed on ITV's Loose Women this week and some viewers partly blamed the daytime panel show.

On Twitter, one fan wrote: "#TheSecretsSheKeeps Wow, exhausted, tears, tense, superb acting by @LauraCarmichael. All episodes watched in one go, eaten so many biscuits. You were right @LooseWomen @BrendaEdwards, we will never listen to Can't Get You Out Of My Head without thinking of this."

Wow, exhausted.

Another tweeted: "@Carmichelle if you don't win an award for #TheSecretsSheKeeps then there's no justice. I was hooked from the beginning. Had to watch five in a row tonight, you were incredible. So addictive x."

Viewers 'absolutely shattered'

A third said: "Binge watched the whole of #TheSecretsSheKeeps tonight! Will be fun getting up for work in the morning!"

Someone else wrote: "@loosewomen today I am absolutely shattered and can't concentrate on work. I'm holding you responsible for telling us about #TheSecretsSheKeeps. I binged the full series last night! SO GOOD."

#TheSecretsSheKeeps wow exhausted, tears, tense,

At the start of the first instalment of The Secrets She Keeps, Agatha appeared to be pregnant just like her friend Meghan.

But later in the episode, Agatha stripped off in private - exposing a fake baby bump.

During Tuesday evening's episode, the shop worker almost saw her secret exposed when police took her into custody. Meghan's seemingly perfect life with husband Jack (Michael Dorman), meanwhile, was revealed to be nothing but a show.

- The Secrets She Keeps continues on Monday (July 13) at 9pm on BBC One and is available to watch in full on iPlayer

