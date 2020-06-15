The Salisbury Poisonings: Wife of DS Nick Bailey points out tea 'blunder' in new BBC drama

BBC viewers have homed in on one 'suspicious' detail in the first episode of new drama The Salisbury Poisonings.

The three-part programme, which got underway on Sunday (June 14) evening, is a retelling of the public health crisis that followed the nerve agent attacks in Salisbury in 2018.

What did viewers say?

The Salisbury Poisonings started on BBC One on Sunday (Credit: BBC)

After last night's episode aired, the wife of DS Nick Bailey, Sarah (who are played by Rafe Spall and Annabel Scholey respectively) took to Twitter to comment on some of the details of their portrayal.

A flood of eagle-eyed viewers had pointed out one detail they struggled to get past - policeman Nick chose to put the milk in his tea first.

Viewers took issue with the tea-making (Credit: BBC)

And Sarah called it out as a blunder, as she insisted her husband Nick had "never" made a brew that way.

She tweeted, discussing the precautions she and her family took after Nick came in contact with the nerve agent Novichok: "I'd like to point out I changed the bed (twice), bleached everywhere, I was never told I couldn't touch Nick."

He's never made tea by putting the milk in first!

Sarah added: "And he's never made tea by putting the milk in first!"

One follower responded: "Thank you for answering these worrying details. My husband was so troubled by the tea making."

Sarah Bailey is played by actress Annabel Scholey (Credit: BBC)

Another told Sarah it was 'worrying'.

The 'worst part'

A number of viewers had previously tweeted about the tea-making order, always a controversial point of discussion.

"The worst part of the #salisburypoisonings was the fact that the police officer put the milk in first when making a cup of tea!" said one viewer.

"There is something very suspicious going on here," another tweeted. "Milk first in tea! Just not right."

A third called it "shocking".

- The Salisbury Poisonings continues tonight (Monday, June 15) at 9pm on BBC One

What did you think of the first episode? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.