ITV casting Ioan Gruffudd, 49, as son of Dervla Kirwin, 51, branded ridiculous

The Reunion on ITVX has people talking abou.t stars Ioan Gruffudd and Dervla Kirwin for the wrong reasons!

The ITVX show is based on Guillaume Musso’s bestselling novel and the casting has raised eyebrows.

What is The Reunion on ITVX about?

The Reunion follows the story of Vinca Rockwell who went missing one freezing night as her elite private school was paralysed by a snowstorm.

Now, some 25 years later, three friends are reunited to deal with dark secrets.

The Reunion features Ioan Gruffudd in the cast (Credit: ITVX)

Set in the French Rivera, The Reunion boasts an impressive cast. Liar star Ioan Gruffudd plays Thomas, while Dervla Kirwan and Rupert Graves also star.

And here’s where the weirdness happens – despite basically being pretty much the same age, Dervla and Rupert play Ioan’s parents!

Ioan Gruffudd is 49; Dervla Kirwin is 51; Rupert Graves is 59. And looks a decade younger!

The Reunion: viewer reaction on cast ages

Taking to Twitter, one confused viewer wondered why Thomas is basically the same age as his parents.

“The parents of Ioan Gruffudd are way too close in age to him!” one person said. “He’s 49 and Dervla Kirwan (aka mum) is 51 and Rupert Graves (aka dad) is 59! Come on, it looks ridiculous.

Dervla Kirwan plays a mum to an actor she’s only two years older than (Credit: Splash News)

“I would be so insulted haha!”

A second person agreed: “Started watching The Reunion on ITVX. Dearie me.. Rupert Graves (59) plays Ioan Grufford’s (49) Dad. Dervla Kerwin (51) his mum. Do they not check these things?”

At least cast an actress who is believable as someone’s mum!

A third scathing viewer added: “Dervla Kirwan as Ioan Gruffudd’s mum and he’s a man who left school only 25 years ago – who cast this?

Meanwhile, Rupert Graves is less than 10 years older than Ioan Gruffudd (Credit: Splash News)

“An absolute load of tosh.”

And a fourth said: “Starting watching The Reunion on #ITVX … painful…don’t think I’ll persevere and I love crime dramas.

“At least cast an actress who is believable as someone’s mum!”

Others criticised the show for being a little low-brow.

“I am watching this thing called The Reunion on ITVX – with Ioan Gruffudd in it (and also Dervla Kirwan & Rupert Graves who I usually love) – it’s really trashy though!” one person said.

The Reunion is available to watch on ITVX.

