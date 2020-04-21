The Restaurant That Burns Off Calories: New Fred Sirieix show sparks Ofcom complaints

New BBC show The Restaurant That Burns Off Calories, hosted by First Dates favourite Fred Sirieix, has sparked Ofcom complaints over concerns it could trigger people with eating disorders.

The programme sees Fred serve 20 people at a restaurant before fitness enthusiasts try to work off the equivalent calories.

Viewers have complained to Ofcom about Fred Sirieix and Dr Zoe Williams' new show (Credit: BBC/ Voltage TV)

Research suggests people can eat one-fifth less if aware of the exercise needed to do to burn it off. This data forms the basis of the programme.

What was the issue?

But some viewers reportedly felt it could be harmful viewing for those who have an eating disorder.

Regulator Ofcom received six complaints about The Restaurant That Burns Off Calories. It later directed viewers to send their complaints to the BBC.

Ofcom reportedly received six complaints (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A spokesperson for the broadcaster, which did not reveal how many complaints it received, said: "The intention of the programme was to give viewers information about the latest research into the science of calories, about why our bodies need them and how our bodies use them.

The voiceover is clear throughout that there are government guidelines for the recommended number of calories.

"In particular, it looked at recent studies by academics in both the US and the UK, which suggest that diners may make healthier choices when presented with information about how much activity is required to burn off the calorie content of dishes."

The spokesperson continued: "The voiceover is clear throughout that there are government guidelines for the recommended number of calories needed for the average man or woman to remain healthy (2,500 for men and 2,000 for women)."

BBC 'never suggests restricting calories'

The BBC defended the programme (Credit: BBC/ Voltage TV)

Speaking further, the rep said the programme "never endorses or suggests restricting calories" below the recommended levels.

ED! contacted the BBC for additional comment.

The Restaurant That Burns Off Calories is presented by This Morning's Dr Zoe Williams and Fred Sirieix, who is also currently starring in a road trip show with TV chefs Gordon Ramsay and Gino D'Acampo.

