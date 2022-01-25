The Responder star David Bradley: Every amazing role this incredible actor has played

The Responder actor David Bradley is known to viewers of all ages due to the range of work he does.

The Royal Shakespeare Company and National Theatre stage star has captivated audiences for over 50 years.

But despite such a long career, some fans may not realise how many huge series David has been involved in.

That’s because although he continues to work prolifically in TV and film at 79, he is rarely the leading man.

What TV series HASN’T The Responder star David Bradley been in? (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Where else have you seen The Responder star David Bradley on TV?

David’s telly acting CV reads like a list of the most must-see series for decades.

Among his early TV roles were small parts in The Professionals, Coronation Street and Play for Today.

In the 1990s he made memorable appearances in The Buddha of Suburbia, Martin Chuzzlewit and Our Friends in the North.

However, he also turned up in the likes of Wycliffe, Cracker, A Touch of Frost, Where the Heart is and Our Mutual Friend.

Other TV credits among many, many more take in Ashes to Ashes, Taggart, The Tudors, Blackpool, Ideal, Vanity Fair and New Tricks.

And that’s before even accounting for his role as Walder Frey in monster hit Game of Thrones and regular appearances in Broadchurch and After Life!

David Bradley played Argus Filch in seven Harry Potter films (Credit: Warner Bros)

What films has David Bradley appeared in?

David has somehow found time to make some big screen appearances, too.

His role as caretaker Argus Filch in the Harry Potter films has probably brought him the most fame worldwide.

But he has also been cast in other feature film hits such as Hot Fuzz and Captain America: The First Avenger.

David, who bears a strong resemblance to actor William Hartnell, also played the performer who first brought Doctor Who to life in An Adventure in Space and Time.

David Bradley played Walder Frey in Game of Thrones (Credit: HBO)

What will he be appearing in in the future?

According to David’s own Twitter account, he has some big jobs coming up.

Last week he revealed he will have a role in a Chicken Run sequel for Netflix.

It’s official, I’m part of the coop! I’m delighted to be joining the cast of the Chicken Run sequel, CHICKEN RUN: DAWN OF THE NUGGET directed by Sam Fell. Get ready for poultry related updates to flood your newsfeed! @aardman‘s brand new film hatches only on @netflix in 2023. pic.twitter.com/RJhqhsr74l — David Bradley (@bradders_david) January 21, 2022

And yesterday (Monday January 24) he tweeted he will play Geppetto in Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio.

The film will also star Ewan McGregor, Cate Blanchett, John Turturro, Ron Perlman, Christoph Waltz and Tilda Swinton.

David is a gent and a film-stealer in equal measure.

The director paid tribute on social media: “I’ve been blessed to work with David in Trollhunters, The Strain and now Pinocchio (he is a gent and a film-stealer in equal measure) and I cherish him.”

David Bradley plays Davey alongside Martin Freeman in crime drama The Responder (Credit: BBC One)

Does David have a wife? Where is he from?

David, who was born and raised in York before moving to London at 24, married Rosanna in 1978.

They are parents to three children.

Their eldest son George is an architect who has appeared on ITV’s Love Your Home and Garden.

Daughter Francesca works in casting and is rumoured to have encouraged him to audition for Argus Filch.

The Responder continues tonight, Tuesday January 25, on BBC One at 9pm.

