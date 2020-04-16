The Repair Shop viewers in tears as dying man gets gift fixed for wife of 40 years

The Repair Shop viewers were left emotional as a dying man revealed he had a final present for his wife.

Tony and Jenny Moulton-Barrett appeared on the BBC show to get an antique repaired.

The couple were given the wedding present 40 years ago when they tied the knot.

Tony and Jenny Moulton-Barrett wanted to get the peat bucket repaired (Credit: BBC)

Tony has Motor Neurone Disease and said he could die in a few months.

Tony became teary as he said it would be their "first and last antique together".

What did Tony say?

He explained: "I'm progressively getting more weak and getting more reliant on other people to help me.

"I have a lot of support from Jenny, who is a medical person."

Jenny added: "It's a fatal disease with no cure."

The couple received the bucket when they got married (Credit: BBC)

Tony continued: "Because of my reduced mobility, I was not able to get out and about to get this done as a surprise for Jenny," as he teared up.

"I wanted to get it repaired in time for it to be a memento for Jenny after I pass on.

"That's my purpose for the whole thing. Our first and last antique together."

Our first and last antique together.

Metal expert Dominic Chinea told the couple: "Thank you both so much for bringing this in. I promise you I will look after it."

Tony told the camera: "I'm not sure many people will say a peat bucket is representative of happy memories together.

"But it's certainly an important one to us."

Tony wants to get the bucket repaired before he dies (Credit: BBC)

Later in the show, the couple returned to pick up their newly repaired peat bucket.

Tony said: "It's beautiful. Thank you very much. It's great."

He added: "I'm over the moon that we got it fixed as a memento of our remaining time together."

Viewers were in tears watching Tony and Jenny's appearance.

What did they say?

One person said on Twitter: "#TheRepairShop has broken me tonight. What a beautifully humble man Tony was."

Another wrote: "Tony and Jenny on The Repair Shop - my heart can’t take it."

A third added: "Awww Tony and Jenny are so cute! I’m emotional."

A fourth added: "#therepairshop crying again I love this show."

The Repair Shop airs on BBC One, next Wednesday, April 22, at 8pm.

