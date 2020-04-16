The Repair Shop viewers in tears as dying man gets gift fixed for wife of 40 years

The Repair Shop viewers were left emotional as a dying man revealed he had a final present for his wife.
Tony and Jenny Moulton-Barrett appeared on the BBC show to get an antique repaired.
The couple were given the wedding present 40 years ago when they tied the knot.
Tony has Motor Neurone Disease and said he could die in a few months.
Tony became teary as he said it would be their "first and last antique together".
What did Tony say?
He explained: "I'm progressively getting more weak and getting more reliant on other people to help me.
"I have a lot of support from Jenny, who is a medical person."
Jenny added: "It's a fatal disease with no cure."
Tony continued: "Because of my reduced mobility, I was not able to get out and about to get this done as a surprise for Jenny," as he teared up.
"I wanted to get it repaired in time for it to be a memento for Jenny after I pass on.
"That's my purpose for the whole thing. Our first and last antique together."
Metal expert Dominic Chinea told the couple: "Thank you both so much for bringing this in. I promise you I will look after it."
Tony told the camera: "I'm not sure many people will say a peat bucket is representative of happy memories together.
"But it's certainly an important one to us."
Later in the show, the couple returned to pick up their newly repaired peat bucket.
Tony said: "It's beautiful. Thank you very much. It's great."
He added: "I'm over the moon that we got it fixed as a memento of our remaining time together."
Viewers were in tears watching Tony and Jenny's appearance.
What did they say?
One person said on Twitter: "#TheRepairShop has broken me tonight. What a beautifully humble man Tony was."
Another wrote: "Tony and Jenny on The Repair Shop - my heart can’t take it."
A third added: "Awww Tony and Jenny are so cute! I’m emotional."
A fourth added: "#therepairshop crying again I love this show."
The Repair Shop airs on BBC One, next Wednesday, April 22, at 8pm.
