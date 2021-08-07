The Repair Shop favourite Will Kirk has shared his gorgeous wedding pictures with fans after finally tying the knot.

Will and his new bride married in the Cotswolds this week, a year after cancelling their big day.

The couple were due to marry last August but had to postpone their wedding due to the pandemic.

But as these stunning photos show, The Repair Shop restoration expert and his gorgeous lady are at last man and wife.

What has The Repair Shop star Will Kirk said about his wedding?

Taking to Instagram, The Repair Shop star Will shared four pictures from his wedding day.

In one, he and his new wife – whose name he keeps private – can be seen walking up the aisle amid a shower of confetti.

A candid black and white photo shows them signing the register, while Will kisses his stunning bride in pretty cobbled streets in another.

Will Kirk has starred on The Repair Shop since 2017 (Credit: YouTube)

In a fourth snap, a very dapper Will can be seen getting ready for the ceremony.

The Repair Shop star wrote on Instagram: “The best day of my life. Thank you to all who attended and to those that helped to make it happen.”

Will then went on to individually credit many of the businesses he and his wife hired.

Will’s Strictly surprise

The happy couple have since been inundated with messages of congratulations.

Many of these have been from Will’s showbiz friends – including several Strictly Come Dancing stars.

Ahead of his big day, Will and his bride enlisted the help of Janette Manrara to choreograph their first dance.

Just two weeks ago, he had tweeted: “Thanks @JManrara for the help with my wedding 1st dance!”

Strictly’s Janette Manrara choreographed Will’s first dance (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Janette has now commented on Will’s wedding pictures, posting a red heart emoji and champagne flutes.

“Congratulations!!!!” she wrote.

Janette’s Strictly co-star Oti Mabuse has also congratulated the happy couple with a love-heart face emoji.

‘A beautiful, happy day’

Will’s Repair Shop co-stars have also sent their best wishes.

Brenton West, the show’s silversmith, hinted that he may have been at the wedding.

He wrote: “Congratulations. A wonderful day! Xx”

We were supposed to be getting married in August and unfortunately that didn’t happen.

Fellow Repair Shop restoration expert Kirsten Ramsay added: “Congratulations! A beautiful, happy day.”

Will confirmed last December that he and his fiancée had been forced to postpone their wedding.

During an interview on ITV1’s Lorraine, he said: “We were supposed to be getting married in August and unfortunately that didn’t happen, so we’re going to get married next year.”

