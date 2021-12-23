The Repair Shop star Jay Blades announces he’s engaged to partner Lisa

Jay Blades, star of The Repair Shop, is now engaged to his partner, Lisa Marie.

The 51-year-old proposed to Lisa while they holidayed together this week.

How did Jay Blades announce the news?

Jay Blades took to both Twitter and Instagram to announce the exciting news of his engagement.

The presenter posted two pictures to his social media accounts. The first picture was a zoomed-in shot of an engagement ring on Lisa’s hand. The silver ring has a small flower on it.

The second photo is of Jay and Lisa at the beach. Lisa is smiling behind Jay in the sunny selfie.

“Good afternoon all,” Jay captioned the post. “Lunchtime Treat.

“It gives me great pleasure to announce that I got engaged to @lisamariebozen,” he wrote. “We wanted to share this news with you as we are very happy & hope to bring the same happiness your way.”

The Strictly Christmas special star then revealed that he had designed the ring. Fellow The Repair Shop expert Richard Talman created the ring for Jay.

What did Jay Blades fans comment on his posts?

Plenty of fans congratulated Jay on his engagement news (Credit: BBC)

Many of Jay’s 116k Instagram followers and 39.6k Twitter followers rushed to the comments to congratulate the happy couple.

“Congratulations to you both!” The Repair Shop star Kirsten Ramsay wrote. ” Lovely news!”

“Huge congratulations Jay. Hope to see you in 2022,” author Kate Watson-Smyth commented.

I’m A Celebrity star Louise Minchin commented, saying: “Ahh what lovely news congratulations.”

“Oh my goodness!!! Jay! Mega happy for you both and wishing you many more years of happiness together,” another of Jay’s followers said.

“Oh my, couldn’t be happier,” a second follower commented.

What next for the star?

Jay is going to be on the 2021 Strictly Christmas special (Credit: BBC)

Jay’s engagement to Lisa comes just days before the 51-year-old is going to appear on this year’s Strictly Christmas special.

The presenter is going to be dancing with professional dancer Luba Mushtuk. Jay announced his involvement in the show by posting a picture of himself and Luba on Instagram.

“Are you ready to see me and @lubamushtuk dance our hearts out on @bbcstrictly […]?” he wrote.

Jay will be joining a string of other celebrities taking part in this year’s show. The other celebrities dancing on Christmas Day include Mel Giedroyc, Adrian Chiles, Fred Sirieix, Moira Stuart, and Anne-Marie.

The Strictly Christmas special airs on Christmas Day at 5.10pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

