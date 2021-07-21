The Repair Shop on BBC One: Who was actor John Clive?

The daughter of actor John Clive makes an appearance on BBC series The Repair Shop on Wednesday (July 21).

John became known internationally for his worldwide best selling books such as KG200 and Barossa.

However, he also achieved recognition as an actor.

But who was the actor and what do you know him from?

Who was John Clive?

John Clive was born on January 6, 1933.

He rose to fame as an actor and had multiple stints in London’s West End.

Some of his roles included playing the scarecrow in the Wizard of Oz and a part in The Real Inspector Hound.

His arguably most famous role came when he played a garage manager in The Italian Job.

He followed the part with a role in A Clockwork Orange, where he famously asked the lead character to “lick his boots”.

John was a member of the Carry On Team appearing in two of the Carry on series of comedy films; Carry On Abroad and Carry On Dick.

The movie star also made regular appearances on British television throughout his career.

His work included roles on How Green Was My Valley (1976) and Rising Damp (1977-78).

However, acting wasn’t John’s only pastime.

After he ditched Hollywood, he went on to become a world-renowned author.

His books included KG 200, Broken Wings and Barossa.

John put his all into his novels. When researching Broken Wings, he moved to Ireland with his family while he conducted 150 interviews.

When did John die and who was he married to?

John married his wife, Carole White, in 1968. They divorced in 1989.

The couple shared two children, Hannah Clive and Alexander Clive.

In 2001, John tied the knot with his second wife, Bryony. The pair met while they were watching a play.

They remained together until John passed away after a short illness on October 14, 2012, aged 79.

