The Repair Shop on BBC One: Is Will Kirk married? How old is he?

The Repair Shop continues on BBC One with the winning formula of emotion and reparation – and likeable cast including Will Kirk. But is Will married? And how old is he?

The fifth series of the renovation show is currently airing on Wednesday nights, and sees a team of experts restore items back to their former glory.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Repair Shop‘s Will Kirk.

The Repair Shop series five with Steve Fletcher, Will Kirk, Jay Blades and Suzie Fletcher (Credit: BBC One)

Who is Will Kirk?

Will Kirk is an antique furniture restorer.

He studied Graphic Design and Antique Furniture Restoration and Conservation at the University of the Arts London and London Metropolitan University.

Will became a repair craftsman and expert in wood restoration after watching his grandfather in his workshop, inspiring him to follow in his footsteps.

After graduating, Will began to work in workshops and collaborate with dealers around London.

His first TV appearance was in 2013 on Channel 4’s The French Collection.

He then appeared on the BBC’s What To Buy and Why in 2015.

He is currently a cast member of The Repair Shop on BBC One, and has been since 2017.

How old is Will Kirk?

Will appears to be very secretive about his age. Or perhaps no one has asked him!

We do know that he graduated in 2010, and launched his own London-based furniture restoration in 2012.

This places Will in his early thirties.

Jay Blades and Will Kirk working together on The Repair Shop (Credit: BBC One)

Is Will Kirk married?

Kirk is engaged, although he has not revealed the name of his fiancée.

During an interview with Lorraine, he revealed that their wedding was set in August but they had to postpone due to coronavirus.

He said: “I’ve been putting up lots of shelves. The lovely fiancée has been keeping me very busy!

“We were supposed to be getting married in August and unfortunately that didn’t happen, so we’re going to get married next year.”

Is Will Kirk on Instagram?

Will has his own official Instagram page, @williamkirkrestoration.

He currently has 68.1k followers.

Dominic Chinea and Will Kirk on The Repair Shop (Credit: BBC One)

What is The Repair Shop?

Presenter Jay Blades and the team of experts bring treasured family heirlooms back to life.

Skilled and caring craftspeople restore items with satisfying results.

Who are the experts?

Will Kirk, Steve Fletcher and Suzie Fletcher all appear in the cast of The Repair Shop.

Steven Fletcher works as a horologist and specialises in the restoration and repair of clocks.

Suzie Fletcher joined the show in series two, alongside her brother Steve.

An expert in leather, equestrian enthusiast Suzie has built a career in saddle making and restoration. She has been working in the industry for the past four decades.

Where is The Repair Shop filmed?

The series is filmed at the Weald and Downland Living Museum in Singleton, West Sussex.

However, the shop is not open to the public.

How do I contact The Repair Shop?

You can apply to feature on the show by going to the ‘Take Part’ section on the BBC website.

Applicants must be 18 or over.

They do not charge for repairs.

The Repair Shop airs at 8pm on BBC One on Wednesdays.

