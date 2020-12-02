The Repair Shop on BBC One: Does Steve Fletcher have a wife?

The Repair Shop on BBC One has been described as the nation’s guilty pleasure, as has the cast – but who is Steve Fletcher and does he have a wife?

The fifth series of the renovation show is currently airing on Wednesday nights.

We see the team restore treasured items such as a wedding ring, a mannequin of a Bollywood starlet and a relic from a penny arcade.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Repair Shop‘s Steve Fletcher.

The Repair Shop series five cast with Steve Fletcher, Will Kirk, Jay Blades and Suzie Fletcher (Credit: BBC One)

Who is Steve Fletcher?

Steven Fletcher works as a horologist – someone who specialises in the restoration and repair of clocks.

He is a cast member of The Repair Shop, filmed in West Sussex.

The clock lover joined the show in 2017 and is a regular alongside Jay Blades, Will Kirk, Dominic Chinea and Lucia Scalisi.

He was born to a family of clock restorers and the family has been in the business since 1910.

Steve has been working with clocks for over 40 years, and now runs a clock and watch repair business, The Clock Workshop, in Witney.

How old is Steve Fletcher?

Steve is currently 57 years old.

He was born in 1963 in Oxfordshire.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steve Fletcher (@stevefletcher.clocks)

Does Steve Fletcher have a wife?

Steve has a partner called Mel, and has five children!

Son Fred Fletcher Junior is a clockmaker at his workshop, The Clock Workshop.

His daughter Milly is also an admin assistant at the workshop.

Steve is a grandad of four, and keen to instil a love of clocks in the fifth generation of Fletchers!

Is Steve related to Suzie Fletcher?

Steve’s sister is fellow The Repair Shop cast member Suzie Fletcher.

She was inspired to join the show by Steve who encouraged her to join the team.

Suzie and Steve Fletcher are part of The Repair Shop cast (Credit: BBC One)

What is The Repair Shop?

Presenter Jay Blades and the cast of experts bring treasured family heirlooms back to life.

Skilled and caring craftspeople restore items with satisfying results.

Who are the experts?

Will Kirk, Steve Fletcher and Suzie Fletcher all appear in the cast of The Repair Shop.

Will is an antique furniture restorer, who joined the show in 2017.

Suzie Fletcher joined the show in series two, alongside her brother Steve.

An expert in leather, equestrian enthusiast Suzie has built a career in saddle making and restoration. She has been working in the industry for the past four decades.

How do I contact The Repair Shop?

You can apply to feature on the show by going to the ‘Take Part’ section on the BBC website.

Applicants must be 18 or over.

They do not charge for repairs.

The Repair Shop airs at 8pm on BBC One on Wednesdays.

