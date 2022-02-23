The Repair Shop: Jay Blades ‘couldn’t see himself existing’ after marriage breakdown

The Repair Shop star Jay Blades once admitted he ‘couldn’t see himself existing’ following the breakdown of his marriage and business.

The TV star, 52, hit rock bottom six years ago and confessed that he was “unable to see tomorrow”.

Last year, Jay opened up about the “dark” moments he suffered and explained how he was able to overcome his struggle.

Jay once admitted he ‘couldn’t see himself existing’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Jay Blades say?

Speaking to the Mirror in 2021, Jay admitted he “couldn’t see myself existing in the future”.

He continued at the time: “It was everything, the breakdown of my marriage, my business, me not being able to speak about it to anyone.”

Jay said he considered smashing his car into a motorway bridge after hitting his lowest point.

Jay struggled following the breakdown of his marriage (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

He said: “At that moment what was going through my head was everything I’d heard at secondary school, that I was nothing, a failure.

“All my life I’d put all that negativity in a box. Now the lid had closed and I had entered a world that was dark, completely dark. I couldn’t even think straight about the effect on my kids, who I loved more than life itself.”

However, at the time, Jay said all the motorway bridges he drove past had crash barriers.

He said he believed if the barriers weren’t there, “you wouldn’t be speaking to me right now”.

Jay was previously married to Jade, who he met at university.

However, the couple split in 2015.

Jay has since found love again and recently became engaged to partner, Lisa Zbozen.

In December 2021, he announced on Twitter: “It gives me great pleasure to announce that I got engaged to @lisamariebozen.

“We wanted to share this news with you as we are very happy & hope to bring the same happiness your way.”

Jay stars in The Repair Shop on BBC One, tonight, at 8pm.

