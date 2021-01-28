BBC show The Repair Shop had viewers bawling last night as they hailed it the best hour of TV.

During Wednesday’s (January 27) episode of the popular series, host Jay Blades and his team helped customers with heirlooms including a model boat and a special box from the Kindertransport mission in the Second World War.

As the scenes aired, viewers on Twitter gushed over the programme and declared it the best hour of TV to watch each week.

The Kindertransport box on last night’s The Repair Shop (Credit: BBC)

What happened on The Repair Shop?

Yesterday’s episode of The Repair Shop featured an ornate box that a man named Jim had brought to the UK when the Kindertransport – a mission to rescue kids from Europe – saved him on the eve of World War Two.

His emotional widow, Rose, brought it in to be repaired and wept when she saw the result, telling repairer Suzie: “It’s Jim… it’s Jim, yes… while I’ve got that, I’ve always got Jim.”

Viewers were emotional as Rose recalled her late husband Jim’s remarkable story (Credit: BBC)

The episode also featured a model of record breaker Donald Campbell’s Bluebird hydroplane, and a tortoise pouffe in desperate need of repair.

The tortoise pouffe was also a hit with viewers (Credit: BBC)

Elsewhere on the programme, a woman called Chantal brought in an Italian chair that belonged to her late mum.

She explained that both her parents died a year ago and, when she sold their house, she kept the chair as it held so many special memories.

Chantal brought in her late mum’s Italian chair (Credit: BBC)

Chantal said: “I had a bad time after my mother died so anything that can bring back the good memories for me… I just want to be able to make memories with my family that I made with my mum when I was young.”

After seeing the finished result, she said: “The chair’s a really nice, fitting tribute to my mother and my father, so I’ll just think of both of them when I’m sat in the chair as well, I just love it!”

The chair held such special memories for her (Credit: BBC)

What did BBC viewers say?

On Twitter, viewers heaped praise on the episode, likening the show to a “comfort blanket” or “chicken soup for the soul”.

One said: “It’s the best hour on TV of the week. Had me in tears over Jim’s box. What an amazing story. #therepairshop is like a comfort blanket each week. Can’t wait for next week’s episode.”

A second tweeted: “After a stressful day, #therepairshop is so calming, a pleasure to watch. Incredible stories behind each item and the joy you bring to everyone when they see the finished product, it’s amazing. I keep wondering what I could get repaired!”

It’s the best hour on TV of the week. Had me in tears over Jim’s box. What an amazing story.

A third said: “The Repair Shop has me in tears again #TheRepairShop.”

Another wrote: “#therepairshop is just chicken soup for the soul…”

BBC viewers hail wonderful new series

A fifth viewer tweeted: “Cried over Jim’s story, cried when Rose and Lynda got the repaired box, cried at the boat, the chair and tortoise! It’s wonderful to have the new series of @TheRepairShop!”

“That beautiful box that came with the lady’s late husband on the Kindertransport, what a story,” said another with crying emojis, adding: “Best thing on telly.”

Loved it. It’s the best hour on tv of the week.

Had me in tears over Jim’s box. What an amazing story. #therepairshop is like a comfort blanket each week.

That beautiful box that came with the lady's late husband on the kindertransport, what a story 😭

