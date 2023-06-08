The Repair Shop viewers ‘in tears’ over Poet Laureate Simon Armitage’s ‘precious’ harmonium

The Repair Shop viewers were left in tears last night as Poet Laureate Simon Armitage brought in his “precious” harmonium on the BBC show.

The harmonium was connected to generations of his family who were in his local church choir. Simon saved the harmonium from his local church ten years ago. He now wanted it repaired after losing his father in 2021.

One of Simon’s famous poems was inspired by the harmonium, and Simon hoped it could play as it once did for his band.

Simon Armitage thanked the team for the repair (Credit: BBC)

Simon Armitage broke down in tears over the repaired harmonium

The Repair Shop‘s organ restorer David Burville said: ‘It was really lovely to hear Simon’s poem about the harmonium. It really gave a picture of those years of history it had seen”. But he admitted he was nervous as it was “very tired” and last serviced in 1902.

David was ultimately able to bring the harmonium to its former glory both in look and sound. Simon came back to The Repair Shop to be reunited with his beloved harmonium, which was finally playing in tune once again.

David said it was a “real honour” to repair the instrument for the Poet Laureate. Simon said: “I’m really looking forward to being reacquainted with it. I obviously don’t have a memory of my dad or my grandad as a choir boy, but what I do know, is that their voices sang in harmony with the thing in the same way that I did.”

When he was shown the harmonium, Simon exclaimed: “It’s beautiful,” as he began to tear up. Simon said he hoped the band he works with could use the instrument, which he hoped he could use on stage. The poet then did a performance of one his poems alongside the band who played the harmonium.

Simon performed a poem alongside the piano (Credit: BBC)

The Repair Shop: BBC viewers were left in tears

The Repair Shop viewers said it was a “treat” to watch Simon Armitage perform his poetry and were left in tears when he was reunited with the special item. One person wrote: “What an absolute treat to see Simon Armitage tonight, and listen to his wisdom.” A second person added: “Poet Laureate and his band making sweet music on his late father’s harmonium was very emotional. Repair shop team you are all amazing.” Another BBC One viewer said: “I could listen to Simon Armitage all day long.”

What an absolute treat to see Simon Armitage tonight, and listen to his wisdom.

A fourth viewer agreed: “Lovely voice and I adore his poetry.” “The Repair Shop normally has me in tears at some stage – but I think 11 mins in might be a record,” another fan added.

Another admitted during the episode: “I am now an emotional wreck.”

