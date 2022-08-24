The Repair Shop fans thrilled as show announces Strictly judge and legendary star will feature in special episode

The Repair Shop fans have a very special BBC episode to look forward to, which will feature a Strictly judge and a legendary star.

The BBC One show announced this week that actor Dame Judi Dench, 87, will feature in the one-off. And she’ll be joined by Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood, 57.

The special episode is part of the Edinburgh TV Festival and will mark five years of the programme.

BBC The Repair Shop special

It will see Dame Judi have a pocket watch belonging to her late husband fixed by the team.

The pocket watch has huge sentimental value to the star. It was gifted to her husband Michael Williams in 1972. He died in 2001 aged 65.

In a show, horologist Steve Fletcher will get it ticking again.

Meanwhile, Craig will have a lifelike chimp restored. He received it as a gift on the opening night of Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical Sunset Boulevard. Furniture restorer Will Kirk and The Teddy Bear Ladies – Amanda Middleditch and Julie Tatchell – will be on hand to assist.

Normal host Jay Blades will join Dame Judi and Craig, as they reveal their fixes live on stage.

Managing director of production company Ricochet, Joanna Ball, said: “The team, on and off-screen, has done an extraordinary job and our heartfelt thanks to Dame Judi and to Craig for sharing their precious stories with us.

“As always we’re a little bit nervous sharing the finished fixes but we hope that they love the work our experts have delivered as much as we loved working on them.”

Creative director of the festival Stewart Clarke said: “This is the perfect opening entertainment piece and we would like to thank everyone involved for bringing a bit of The Repair Shop magic of the barn to the TV Festival, it’s going to be an absolute must-see.”

