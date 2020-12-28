The Real Housewives Of Jersey on ITVBe: Who is Kate Taylor?

The Real Housewives Of Jersey cast – especially Kate Taylor, the outrageous fun-time gal – will suck you right in as the show begins on ITVBe.

The seven key characters range from an ex-model and property magnate to a natural health business owner and the ‘Kris Jenner’ of the island.

The series follows the success of the channel’s The Real Housewives Of Cheshire. And sparks are set to fly.

Who are the women in The Real Housewives of Jersey?

Kate Taylor

Age: 52

Kate is (in)famous for her larger-than-life character and her jaw-dropping outfit choices. She’s currently going through a divorce and looking forward to a new chapter in her life, after running one of the island’s top hotels.

Kate says: “There’s only one thing I love more than diamonds and that’s attention.”

Despite liking the finer things in life, Kate appears to have a heart of gold and devotes some of her time to raising money for charities.

Ashley Cairney

Age: 31

Ashley is a proud ‘Jersey Bean’ and has lived on the island all of her life. She lives with her husband Ben and their two small children and works in HR consulting. Ashley loves straight-talking and the finer things in life.

Now her kids aren’t small babies anymore she intends to enjoy her affluent lifestyle. She says: “I love being glam, I’m all about the bling! Rolexes and diamonds.”

Hedi Green

Age: 57

Adrenaline junkie Hedi has been living on Jersey for 35 years, and is a practitioner of natural medicine who has three clinics.

She has been working with a spiritual mentor and often calls on spirit guides to help her for guidance. She’s been divorced twice and has three grown-up daughters.

Margaret Thompson

Age: 58

Margaret moved to the island when she was 18 and has worked her way up from pot washer to the self-styled ‘Queen of Jersey property’.

Her property company sells all the top properties on the island and as you arrive at the Jersey airport there’s a big billboard of her face welcoming you in. Divorced Margaret is now on the lookout for Mr Right.

Mia Ledbury

Age: 41

Originally from Australia and an ex-model, Mia moved to the island five years ago with her husband Dan and their two daughters.

She’s a stay at home mum but is keen to get back into modelling and update her portfolio. However, she admits she’s finding it tough to get into the island’s social scene.

The ‘Kris Jenner’ of Jersey

Tess Hartmann

Age: 50

Tessa is originally from Scotland and moved to Jersey five years ago with her husband, composer and film director Sascha Hartmann. They have four children – one of them, Tallia Storm is a singer and reality star. Describing herself as an entrepreneur and PR fashion guru, Tessa is building the family brand and manages Tallia. Tess jokes she’s like the “Kris Jenner of Jersey”.

Jane Rayner

Age: 56

Twice-married, Jane is engaged for the third time. She’s known by the nickname ‘Crazy Jane’ and has three daughters from her previous marriage. Jane is also a self-confessed shopaholic and believes every outfit should be sexy.

The Real Housewives Of Jersey begins tonight (Monday December 28) at 9pm on ITVBe. You can watch the whole series on ITV Hub

