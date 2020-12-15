The Real Full Monty on Ice star Linda Lusardi has revealed that online trolls targeted her during her battle against coronavirus.

The former glamour model, 62, revealed that she received abuse during moments she thought she was “going to die”.

Linda Lusardi opened up about the trolls on The Real Full Monty on Ice (Credit: ITV)

What did Linda Lusardi say on Full Monty on Ice?

Appearing on The Full Monty on Ice last night (Monday December 14), she opened up about the incident.

“I ended up in hospital for nine days, it was touch and go for a while,” she said.

Read more: Linda Lusardi says she’s losing her hair following coronavirus battle

“Everyone out there was so supportive – family, friends and people on Twitter.

“But there were the odd trolls, they put: ‘Come on Linda, get your [bleeps] out one last time before you croak.'”

Linda appears in The Real Full Monty on Ice (Credit: ITV)

How did Linda Lusardi say she dealt with the trolls on The Real Full Monty on Ice?

Luckily, Linda saw the funny side of it.

“It did make me laugh,” she said.

Well, I am going to now. Here you are!

“Well, I am going to now. Here you are!”

The show featured a group of celebrities who got their kit off for charity to perform a dance routine.

However, this year there was a twist – the celebs had to perform on ice.

Linda and partner Sam both caught coronavirus (Credit: Alucard / SplashNews.com)

What happened when Linda and husband Sam got coronavirus?

Both Linda and her husband Sam contracted the virus back in March.

Linda said she started off with the fever, but then things got steadily worse.

Her son Jack called the emergency services after her vomit was blue.

She then spent nine weeks in hospital, where she said it was “touch and go” for a period.

I’m very sorry that people invite me to talk about what happened to me. Be thankful you haven’t had it. I don’t think you can describe what I went through as being a bit poorly. Merry Christmas. https://t.co/5cG7mGQd8w — Linda Lusardi (@lusardiofficial) December 12, 2020

How else has Linda reacted to online trolls?

Only days ago, Linda responded to a tweet that accused her of “whining” about her illness.

But Linda fired back: “I’m very sorry that people invite me to talk about what happened to me.

Read more: Linda Lusardi’s husband reveals she’s ‘finally home’ after coronavirus battle

“Be thankful you haven’t had it.

“I don’t think you can describe what I went through as being a bit poorly. Merry Christmas.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.