The Real Full Monty has signed up Linda Lusardi for the new series.

The famous model will strip off for the beloved series just months after she claimed to have been at “death’s door” after contracting coronavirus.

Linda Lusardi will reportedly star on the new series of The Real Full Monty (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What happened to Linda Lusardi?

The former Page 3 star hit headlines earlier this year when she became one of the first celebrities to contract the disease.

She ended up on oxygen and a drip while recovering in hospital.

The star told The Sun in August that her recovery has been tough, and that she had been losing her hair as a result.

Read more: Take part in our shopping survey for a chance to win a fab prize

Linda Lusardi battled coronavirus earlier this year (Credit: Alucard / SplashNews.com)

What’s happening on the new series of The Real Full Monty?

The series aims to raise awareness for cancer and its early symptoms in a bid to help more people be diagnosed early.

For the first time in the show’s history, the new series will take place on ice.

It won’t be the first time Linda has taken to the ice. In 2008, she placed sixth on Dancing On Ice.

The series will be led by Ashley Banjo and Coleen Nolan.

Ashley said: “We are so proud of what this show has achieved in reminding people to check themselves for early signs of cancer and we’re going all out this year to get that message across; following lockdown, when far fewer people were getting health checks, now more than ever this message is important.

“Performing on ice will take the challenge to a whole new level – the celebrities won’t know what’s hit them! What could possibly go wrong?!”

Linda’s husband was also struck with the disease (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, Coleen added: “I keep saying ‘never again’ to getting my kit off but the response we get from the millions of women who feel empowered to check themselves after watching the show is incredible, so here we go again!

“This year is more personal than ever for me as two of my amazing sisters are battling cancer once more.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be back leading a new awesome group of women, ready to bare all with me. But as this year it’s on ice, let’s just hope we don’t get frostbite on our unmentionables!”

Who else is taking part in The Real Full Monty?

Others among the line-up are Dame Jenni Murray, Coronation Street’s Hayley Tamaddon, and This Morning’s resident doctor, Zoe Williams.

Read more: Linda Lusardi says she’s losing her hair following coronavirus battle

Previous female stars who have taken part in the show include TOWIE‘s Danielle Armstrong, former EastEnders actress Laurie Brett, Love Island‘s Megan Barton Hanson and singer Michelle Heaton.

The Real Full Monty started in 2017. Celebrities share personal stories and strip off in order to encourage viewers to regularly check for the signs of cancer.

What do you think about the new format? Visit our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.