Gemma Collins and Paul Burrell set to strip for The Real Full Monty 2023 as full line-up announced

A new batch of celebrities are preparing to strip off for The Real Full Monty 2023 – with Gemma Collins and Paul Burrell amongst the star-studded line-up.

Former TOWIE star Gemma and royal butler Paul will bare all to raise awareness of life-saving cancer checks. Paul was diagnosed with prostate cancer last year.

They’ll join the likes of Julia Bradbury, Sherrie Hewson, Vanessa Bauer and Victoria Ekanoye. Ashley Cain, Ben Cohen, Nick Collier and Pete Wicks will also be taking part.

Meanwhile, presenting duo Ashley Banjo and Coleen Nolan are returning for the new series, which will air this Christmas.

The Real Full Monty 2023

The ITV show will follow the brave celebs as they overcome their fears and insecurities. It’ll also reveal the deeply personal and significant reasons why each person has decided to take part.

TV presenter Julia has candidly discussed her battle with breast cancer and underwent a single mastectomy in October 2021.

Dancing On Ice star Vanessa lost her dad to cancer, while actress Sherrie’s brother died from brain cancer in 2020.

Reality star Ashley will take to the dancefloor in honour of his daughter Azaylia. She tragically died from leukaemia at eight-months-old.

Reports claimed that former rugby player and Strictly star Ben had signed up to the show in tribute to his ex-wife Abby.

Abby, who shares two children with Ben, revealed her cancer diagnosis last month.

A source told The Sun: “Ben has been inspired by Abby’s fight and wants to do this for her and their kids.

“Everyone in their family has been touched by this dreadful disease, and he’s happy to bare all if it encourages even just one person to get their symptoms checked.”

Other stars who have previously stripped off for the show include former Strictly Come Dancing stars James and Ola Jordan, EastEnders actress Laila Morse, newsreader Victoria Derbyshire and model Christine McGuinness.

The Real Full Monty returns to ITV1 and ITVX this Christmas.

