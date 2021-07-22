The Rap Game UK season 3: How does the BBC Three talent show work?

The Rap Game UK season 3 airs on BBC iPlayer today (July 22).

It’s the third season of the acclaimed BBC Three talent show giving rap artists a chance to compete against one another to win a £20,000 prize.

The winner will also scoop a slot on a mentoring scheme to help the winning artist create, launch and promote new music after the competition.

So who are the judges and how does the show work?

The Rap Game UK judges

Returning as judges and hosts of this series of The Rap Game UK are DJ Target, Krept and Konan. They’ll be joined by some guest mentors along the way to help the six contestants really up their game.

Konan is back to judge the contestant MCs (Credit: BBC/Naked/Vicky Grout)

Krept and Konan are a British-Jamaican hip-hop duo from South London. DJ Target is a member of grime crew Roll Deep and has his own show on Radio 1Xtra.

In previous series DJ Target, Krept and Konan have hosted some of the top names in the business as guest mentors, including Ms Banks, Wretch 32, D Double E, Aitch, Deno, AJ Tracey, Mist, Stefflon Don and Lady Leshurr.

DJ Target is back on the show (Credit: BBC/Naked/Vicky Grout)

Taking part are six unsigned MCs. They’ll be travelling to the show’s new location of Manchester to live together in a luxury apartment.

Each week they’ll be given two challenges to prove that they’ve got the talent to succeed in the business. At the end of the episode, one rapper will be sent home.

Who are the contestants?

We don’t know much about the rappers who’ll be competing for the star prize in this series of The Rap Game UK yet.

But we know their names are Pocaa, Saidu, Oakzy B, BrynBP, Kaydizzy, and Kay Rico and we can’t wait to find out more about them.

This year’s contestant MCs are L-R Pocaa, Saidu, Oakzy B, BrynBP, Kaydizzy, and Kay Rico (Credit: BBC/Naked/Vicky Grout)

The Rap Game UK episode one

There’s no messing around in episode one – which drops on BBC iPlayer this evening. It’s straight into the action when we meet the six rappers who are taking part in the new series of the show.

What will Krept think of the new contestants? (Credit: BBC/Naked/Vicky Grout)

Straight after meeting each other, the rappers are thrown into their first challenge to perform in front of DJ Target, Krept and Konan.

In a cypher performance – all rapping on the same beat – the contestants have to introduce themselves. But not everyone rises to the challenge.

Later they discover their next challenge – to write and perform about the day that changed their life.

Episode one of The Rap Game UK will be available on BBC iPlayer from 7pm on Thursday July 22.

