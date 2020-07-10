Manhunt: The Raoul Moat Story viewers in bits as documentary plays PC David Rathband's emergency call

Viewers were emotional as they watched ITV's Manhunt: The Raoul Moat Story and revisited the horrific police chase that dominated the headlines 10 years ago.

The documentary, which aired last night (Thursday, July 10), told the story of the Newcastle bodybuilder who went on the run after shooting his ex, Samantha Stobbart, and her boyfriend Chris Brown.

Manhunt: The Raoul Moat Story covered one of the most notorious police hunts in UK history (Credit: ITV)

What happened in Manhunt: The Raoul Moat Story?

While Moat served an 18-week prison sentence, Samantha broke off their relationship and started dating karate instructor Chris.

Terrified for Chris' safety, she told Moat he was a police officer in the hopes of keeping him away.

Moat shot and killed Chris Brown (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Ambulance: Viewers disgusted as paramedics help young girl punched on her doorstep

But Moat plotted his revenge, sourcing a firearm and planning a murderous spree.

While he was on the run, he shot on-duty police officer David Rathband in the face. The attack left the policeman with life-changing injuries.

Blinded, PC Rathband's marriage went on to collapse. He struggled to cope with the impact of his irreversible injuries and took his own life 18 months later.

PC David Rathband took his own life 18 months after Moat attacked him (Credit: ITV)

What did viewers say?

Viewers on Twitter were emotional as Manhunt included footage of David.

One said: "#raoulmoat RIP PC David Rathband, hugs to his family xxxx."

Another tweeted: "The poor victims... Rathband committing suicide 18 months later #heartbreakibg #manhunt #raoulmoat."

RIP PC David Rathband.

A third said: "Totally agree such a tragedy."

Someone else agreed alongside a sad face emoji: "Yeah, it's tragic and horrific."

"Always heartbreaking seeing the footage of PC Rathband and hearing the phone calls," tweeted a fifth.

#raoulmoat RIP PC David Rathband,hugs to his family xxxx — Allison🍸⭐️📚🏠🍷🌱 (@bookwormmumof2) July 9, 2020

Totally agree such a tradgy — ゆーすけ (@daveenq1) July 9, 2020

always heartbreaking seeing the footage of pc rathband and hearing the phone calls 😩 #raoulmoat #manhunt — brooklyn (@rockabyegirI) July 9, 2020

Read more: Ambulance: Viewers slam 'joke' sentence handed to yob who attacked good Samaritan

The documentary included the emergency phone call David himself managed to make to his fellow officers after Moat attacked him.

"I've been shot," he was heard desperately saying into his radio in the audio clip.

Those listening initially didn't understand. PC Rathband said again: "I've been shot."

It also showed pictures of his horrific facial injuries.

What did you think of Manhunt: The Raoul Moat Story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.