The Queen is a huge fan of Mrs Brown’s Boys and received advance copies of Christmas special

The star and creator of Mrs Brown’s Boys, Brendan O’Carroll has revealed that Her Majesty The Queen is an avid fan of his hit television show.

The monarch, 95, is in fact such a fan that she has watched advance copies of the show’s Christmas special before it airs to the general public.

Speaking to TV Times magazine, Brendan said that as a general rule he doesn’t release previews, but he makes an exception for the Queen.

By royal approval

He said in a 2019 interview: “One of the few to get a preview copy is Buckingham Palace. I was speechless a couple of years ago when our producer first told me that they wanted an advance copy.”

The Irish star added that he never watches the show before it airs on telly and relies solely on audience response.

He explained: “The magic ingredient is the audience.They let us know if anything isn’t funny.

“The deal with them is – this is your night out, so come in, sit down and we’ll make you laugh. I never see the show before it airs on TV.”

Mrs Brown’s Boys returns this Christmas and New Year’s Day (Credit: BBC)

Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas special X 2!

Christmas Day sees the return of the beloved series for a special episode.

There will also be a New Year’s Day special. The series’ Christmas specials are typically a roaring success rating’s wise.

The BBC series is such a hit that even the Queen is a loyal fan (Credit: BBC)

Still a ratings winner

First airing in 2011, it is inspired by a radio play and series of books written by Brendan in the 1990’s.

Despite not earning great reviews from critics, it has continually excelled in the ratings and won numerous awards.

In 2012 the series won a BAFTA Television Award for best situation comedy and the 2012 TV Choice Award for best comedy.

